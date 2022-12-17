More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India inch closer to winning Chattogram Test despite Bangladesh’s valiant efforts on Day 4

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

India inch closer to winning Chattogram Test despite Bangladesh’s valiant efforts on Day 4.

(Getty)

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:12 PM

Chasing a target of 513 against India, Bangladesh produced a spirited performance in the first Test, closing Day 4 on 272/6. Although the Tigers still required 241 runs to secure an unlikely win, it was valiant efforts by them, especially after being bowled out for 150 in the first innings.

At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, the first Test match of the two-match series between Bangladesh and India will have a result on the final day after the Tigers stretched their second innings to 272/6 at stumps on Day 4 after resuming on 42/0. 

Zakir Hasan made headlines on his Test debut, scoring a hundred on his memorable outing to guide his side to avoid a humiliating defeat. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 67 and an unbeaten 40 respectively to reduce the equation to a respectable position. While India need four more wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-match series, Bangladesh require to score 241 more runs to register arguably their greatest-ever Test win.

For India, Axar Patel did the most damage, taking 3/50 which included a double in a single over. Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, and Kuldeep Yadav had one wicket each while Mohammed Siraj, who had three wickets earlier in the match, is the only wicketless bowler so far in this innings. Along with Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is at the crease, batting on nine off 40 balls.

