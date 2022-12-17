BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant saving Virat Kohli from brutal trolling with razor-sharp reflex behind stumps

Shanto’s wicket in the 47th over of the innings was anything but a straightforward dismissal. Umesh Yadav, India’s most successful bowler in terms of strike rates in Test cricket in Asia (minimum 100 wickets), bowled from around the wicket on a good length slightly outside off-stump. Shanto tried to push it forward, only to find a thick outside edge before it went straight to Virat Kohli at first slip. However, the ball popped out of Kohli's hand as he tried to grab the red cherry but Pant was alert to the situation. The wicket-keeper, cognizant of Kohli’s failure, stumbled and leapt to his left to grab the catch with one hand before falling backwards. With that, Shanto fell after lasting 156 balls, scoring 67.