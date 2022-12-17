More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant saving Virat Kohli from brutal trolling with razor-sharp reflex behind stumps

Rishabh Pant saves Virat Kohli from brutal trolling with razor-sharp reflex behind stumps

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant saving Virat Kohli from brutal trolling with razor-sharp reflex behind stumps

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:34 PM

Cricketers are human after all, and they do make silly mistakes on the field. However, considering the match situation against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli was just one moment away from receiving a barrage of insults from Indian fans until Rishabh Pant saved the day and the veteran with a brilliant grab.

Chasing an improbable target of 513 in the first Test of the two-match series against India, Bangladesh staged a spirited performance at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The duo of Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto forged their country’s highest opening partnership against India in the format, stitching a 124-run stand to give their ardent fans some hope. They would have gone beyond that, had Rishabh Pant not shown his excellent reflex with the big gloves.

Shanto’s wicket in the 47th over of the innings was anything but a straightforward dismissal. Umesh Yadav, India’s most successful bowler in terms of strike rates in Test cricket in Asia (minimum 100 wickets), bowled from around the wicket on a good length slightly outside off-stump. Shanto tried to push it forward, only to find a thick outside edge before it went straight to Virat Kohli at first slip. However, the ball popped out of Kohli's hand as he tried to grab the red cherry but Pant was alert to the situation. The wicket-keeper, cognizant of Kohli’s failure, stumbled and leapt to his left to grab the catch with one hand before falling backwards. With that, Shanto fell after lasting 156 balls, scoring 67.

Kohli, as well as his avid fans, were relieved after watching Pant complete the catch, as India were desperate to break the partnership since morning. They did not have any success in the first session on Day 4, and things could have been worse if they failed to take the opportunity when it came.

