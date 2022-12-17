INDW vs AUSW | Playing against Australia feels like competing against men, remarks Shafali Verma

India women's young batter Shafali Varma has praised the Australian women’s side stating that they are a strong side and feels like competing against men. Verma further added that India should be on top of their game in the fourth T20I as they take advantage of the opposition’s mistakes.

India Women are up against Australia in a five-match in the T20I series and are trailing the series by 2-1. Both sides will meet on Saturday in the fourth T20I and it will be a must-win game for the hosts. Shafali Varma has been a major contributor with the bat throughout the series scoring 107 runs from three games with an average of 35.67. Also, the fourth T20I will be Shafali’s 50th match in the shortest format.

Ahead of the fourth match, Shafali has praised the opposition saying they capitalize on each mistake made by the opposition and it feels like competing against men.

“When I play against Australia, it feels like I’m playing against men because their game is like that. If they see a small mistake that you are making, they will take advantage of it. So we have to be on top of our game against them,” Shafali stated as quoted by SportStar.

“You can’t make mistakes against them. You have to play your best shots, which you are confident about. I learned a lot while playing against Australia. I love playing against them.

India had managed to win a thrilling super over in the second T20I at the D.Y Patil Stadium but the batter insists that the Brabourne Stadium is a different surface. She explained that they are working on singles under the guidance of batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

“This wicket is not similar to the one at the DY Patil Stadium. Bowlers are generating good swing on this wicket, but we really can’t give excuses. We are working on the singles under the guidance of the batting coach. Day by day, we are improving,” she explained.