India creates history as they clinch third T20 World Cup in Blind Cricket as they beat Bangladesh by 120 runs

Today at 5:27 PM
India became the most successful side in Blind cricket history on Saturday by beating Bangladesh by 120 runs to win their third T20I World Cup title. The Men in Blue restricted the opposition to 157 after posting a total of 277 as Sunil Kumar and Ajay Kumar Reddy smashed superb centuries.
India have registered their name in the history books winning their third T20 World Cup title in blind cricket by beating Bangladesh by 120 runs. Batting first, they posted 277 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday. Sunil Ramesh scored unbeaten 136 runs from 63 balls while Ajay Kumar Reddy played a knock of unbeaten 100 from 50 balls. Chasing such a mammoth total was never an easy task for Bangladesh and they crumbled under pressure. Eventually, the team managed to score only 157/3 in the second innings and ended up 120 runs short of the target.
Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, and Sri Lanka participated in the tournament hosted by India. The win makes India the most successful team in Blind cricket history as they added the third T20 World Cup title after winning in 2012 and 2017 to the trophy cabinet which includes two ODI World Cup titles as well.
