India creates history as they clinch third T20 World Cup in Blind Cricket as they beat Bangladesh by 120 runs

India have registered their name in the history books winning their third T20 World Cup title in blind cricket by beating Bangladesh by 120 runs. Batting first, they posted 277 runs on the board for the loss of two wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday. Sunil Ramesh scored unbeaten 136 runs from 63 balls while Ajay Kumar Reddy played a knock of unbeaten 100 from 50 balls. Chasing such a mammoth total was never an easy task for Bangladesh and they crumbled under pressure. Eventually, the team managed to score only 157/3 in the second innings and ended up 120 runs short of the target.