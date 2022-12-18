AUS vs SA | Twitter hails Mitchell Starc for outfoxing Rassie van der Dussen with jaffa to bring up his 300th Test wicket

The Australians were not done yet. In the following over, Mitchell Starc did something exceptional that he usually does. His fifth ball was full around the off stump, which Rassie van der Dussen tried to play the line. However, the ball sharply came back towards the stump after it was pitched, and van der Dussen did not anticipate that at all, leaving a big gap between his bat and pads. It went on through the gate to hit the middle stump, and Starc, with the magic delivery, celebrated his 300th Test wicket. Notably, prior to the left-arm quick, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, and Brett Lee had achieved the feat.