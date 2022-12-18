More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter hails Mitchell Starc for outfoxing Rassie van der Dussen with jaffa to bring up his 300th Test wicket

Australian players came up quickly to congratulate Starc.

(Getty)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:15 AM

Even great batters fail to come up with fitting replies whenever bowlers, in good rhythm, pull off something exceptional on the field. Similarly, Rassie van der Dussen had no clue when Mitchell Starc bowled a sharp inswinger at the Gabba that sharply jagged back to knock him over without scoring.

The first Test match between Australia and South Africa, taking place at the Gabba, has been eventful so far for the viewers. The hosts, after bowling out the Proteas for 152, posted 218 in the first innings, with Travis Head top-scoring 92. Then, Australian bowlers began the second innings just where they left off in the first as Pat Cummins trapped Dean Elgar for leg before in the second over to provide his side an early breakthrough.

The Australians were not done yet. In the following over, Mitchell Starc did something exceptional that he usually does. His fifth ball was full around the off stump, which Rassie van der Dussen tried to play the line. However, the ball sharply came back towards the stump after it was pitched, and van der Dussen did not anticipate that at all, leaving a big gap between his bat and pads. It went on through the gate to hit the middle stump, and Starc, with the magic delivery, celebrated his 300th Test wicket. Notably, prior to the left-arm quick, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, and Brett Lee had achieved the feat.

The Gabba crowd cheered Starc for entering the elite list, and Australian players too came up quickly to him for congratulations.

