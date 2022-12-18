More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australia trump South Africa inside two days on extremely-difficult Gabba pitch for batters

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Kagiso Rabada bowled beautifully at the Gabba.

(Getty)

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australia trump South Africa inside two days on extremely-difficult Gabba pitch for batters

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:13 PM

A total of 34 wickets fell within two days of the first Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba, where Australia ended up winning by six wickets. The hosts, despite coming to chase just 34, lost six wickets before they eventually saw off the target with the assist of 19 extra runs.

The Gabba pitch, which looked very green since the beginning of the first Test match between Australia and South Africa, proved to be too hard for the batters from either side. After asking the Proteas to bat, the hosts skittled them for 152 in 48.2 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon taking three wickets apiece. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland impressed with the ball as well, taking two scalps apiece.

In reply, Australia too were in disarray, slipping to 27/3 until Travis Head turned the tide with a courageous 92. Steve Smith and Alex Carey supported him well, scoring 36 and 22 respectively before they finished the innings on 218. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowler, taking four wickets while Marco Jansen enjoyed five wickets between them.

South Africa, coming to the second innings, showed little composure with the bat. Pat Cummins ran riot as he claimed 5//42 to bundle the Proteas out for just 99. Starc and Boland had two wickets apiece while Nathan Lyon took the other wicket, of Temba Bavuma.

Although Australia had to score just 34 to get a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, they struggled throughout 7.5 overs before getting the job done. They lost four wickets, all taken by Rabada, with Steve Smith scoring the highest of six runs among them. Had South Africa not conceded 19 extra runs and managed to score at least 40 more runs, the scenario could have been different. 

The second Test between the two sides will be played at the MCG from December 26 onwards.

Legend of Boland grows

Yup

They were a bowling paradise

Actually

That will be interesting

It's pretty poor

Pitch likely to get poor rating

Still a fortress

It should

True

They should have not given to many extras as well

Quite rare

 

Yup, no shouting

 

It would've been death of Test cricket

 

They will India 

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down