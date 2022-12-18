AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Australia trump South Africa inside two days on extremely-difficult Gabba pitch for batters

A total of 34 wickets fell within two days of the first Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba, where Australia ended up winning by six wickets. The hosts, despite coming to chase just 34, lost six wickets before they eventually saw off the target with the assist of 19 extra runs.

The Gabba pitch, which looked very green since the beginning of the first Test match between Australia and South Africa, proved to be too hard for the batters from either side. After asking the Proteas to bat, the hosts skittled them for 152 in 48.2 overs, with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon taking three wickets apiece. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland impressed with the ball as well, taking two scalps apiece.

In reply, Australia too were in disarray, slipping to 27/3 until Travis Head turned the tide with a courageous 92. Steve Smith and Alex Carey supported him well, scoring 36 and 22 respectively before they finished the innings on 218. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowler, taking four wickets while Marco Jansen enjoyed five wickets between them.

South Africa, coming to the second innings, showed little composure with the bat. Pat Cummins ran riot as he claimed 5//42 to bundle the Proteas out for just 99. Starc and Boland had two wickets apiece while Nathan Lyon took the other wicket, of Temba Bavuma.

Although Australia had to score just 34 to get a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, they struggled throughout 7.5 overs before getting the job done. They lost four wickets, all taken by Rabada, with Steve Smith scoring the highest of six runs among them. Had South Africa not conceded 19 extra runs and managed to score at least 40 more runs, the scenario could have been different.

The second Test between the two sides will be played at the MCG from December 26 onwards.

Legend of Boland grows

Making 300 in the 4th innings at gabba is not everyones cup of tea 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XspcQciIzM — pant'> Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 18, 2022

Gabba pitches don’t break up, they end up becoming a batter’s paradise, so you can understand why it was left so juicy. Fair to say they left a bit too much in it. #AUSvSA — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 18, 2022

Says a lot about the Gabba pitch that Mitchell Starc was padded up for a run chase of 34. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/nXcZj56Vpj — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 18, 2022

Curious to see the rating this Gabba pitch gets. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 18, 2022

How good is this Gabba wicket. C’mon Aussies — Joe Burns (@joeburns441) December 18, 2022

Australia win not before early jitters by six wickets. Brisbane ‘Gabba’ likely to get below average rating by the ICC match referee Sir Richie Richardson. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) December 18, 2022

Australia's Last 34 Tests at Gabba



Won : 26*

Draw : 7

Lost : 1 (vs IND)#AUSvsSA — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) December 18, 2022

This gabba pitch and rank turner should fall under same category, but we won’t criticise gabba pitch because it looks beautiful and rank turner looks ugly. — Karan (@karannpatelll) December 18, 2022

Was Brisbane "Gaba" pitch not below standard.

If Australia prepare such grean top wicket which give result in less than 7 session than India has also right to creat wickets which turn yards from 1st ball of the match..@MichaelVaughan @bhogleharsha — Abbas Malik🇵🇰 (@AbbasMalik13) December 18, 2022

Goes to show what happens when you make feisty pitches. Test match over in two days. Had SA scored 50 more, this could have gotten competitive. Those who complain about flat tracks, need to watch the highlights of this #AUSvSA match. — Rohit G Banawlikar (@RohitBanawlikar) December 18, 2022

When Australia will Face India In BGT if matches complete in 2 or 3 days in turning pitches then pls don't start to shout. Especially @MichaelVaughan #AUSvSA #TestCricket #WTC23 — Super Striker (@SuperSt61219038) December 18, 2022

If a subcontinent Test would have finished in 2 days, the reactions would be quite different to say the least. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/yvcH0rWweL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 18, 2022

Even if Australia lose each of their next six Tests, this is how the WTC table would look.



Basically guaranteed a spot in the final next June. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/oFazanQXLR — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) December 18, 2022