BAN vs IND | Bangladesh include Nasum Ahmed to squad for Dhaka Test

Today at 8:14 PM
Bangladesh have added left-arm spinner, Nasum Ahmed, for the second Test against India to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain will miss the Test due to a back injury while Shoriful Islam will also miss the fixture as he sustained a hamstring injury.
Bangladesh are set to host the second Test against India in Dhaka on Thursday and they have announced the squad for the fixture. They have included Nasum Ahmed for the final game of the series and he might get an opportunity to be part of the playing XI. Nasum has played 32 limited-overs games but is yet to participate in the longest format.
Shakib Al Hasan has been laid low by a shoulder problem and so he was able to bowl only 12 overs in the first Test. Head coach Russell Domingo had also admitted that the team management isn’t sure whether the skipper would be able to bowl in the second fixture. So, Nasum Ahmed can be handy for the team with his left-arm spin.
Ebadot Hossain has missed out on the squad due to a back injury while Shoriful Islam will also miss the encounter as he sustained a hamstring injury during the training session. Apart from the bowling duo, Batter Anamul Haque will also miss the fixture. Notably, Mominul Haque who didn’t play in the first Test has been retained.
Domingo insisted that with the quality Mominul brings to the side he can’t be kept out of the contention and might make it to the final list in the second Test.
"He has got 10 of his 11 hundreds at this venue (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium). He'd be the first to admit that in last year he hasn't got the runs. But he is too good a player to not have around. You cannot lose a player of Mominul's quality. He will definitely be considered for the second Test," Domingo said, quoted Cricbuzz.
Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test vs India: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the second Test (22-26 December 2022) against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/yaN9sVRGq3— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 18, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.