BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test, take unassailable lead in two-match series

Today at 10:26 AM
Indian bowlers took less than an hour on Day 5 of the first Test against Bangladesh to snare four wickets to register a 188-run victory in Chattogram. Resuming on 272/6, Bangladesh added 52 more runs before being bowled out for 324 after they were asked to chase an improbable target of 513.
After a humiliating 1-2 defeat in the ODIs, India ensured they are not going to falter in the Tests against Bangladesh with a 188-run victory at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. With the victory, the visitors have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series, which, though, did not come with ease against a spirited Bangladeshi side.
Opting to bat, Cheteshwar Pujara (90), and Shreyas Iyer (86) starred in India’s 404 in the first innings, where R Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) showed composure as well. Kuldeep Yadav (5/40) then spun a web around the Bangladeshi batters to skittle them for a paltry 150. Mohammed Siraj also shone with the ball, claiming 3/20, while Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel took the other two wickets.
In the second innings, Shubman Gill made headlines by notching his maiden Test hundred. Cheteshwar Pujara impressed with the bat as well en route to his quickest Test century. The pair helped India reach 258/2 before KL Rahul decided to declare. Bangladesh, despite knowing the mammoth 513-run target is highly unlikely to be chased down, fought hard. They were eventually bowled out for 324, with Zakir Hasan hitting a century on debut and Shakib Al Hasan scoring a valiant 84. For India, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowler in the second innings, taking 4/77.
India will next play at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting December 22.
