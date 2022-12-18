BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first Test, take unassailable lead in two-match series

In the second innings, Shubman Gill made headlines by notching his maiden Test hundred. Cheteshwar Pujara impressed with the bat as well en route to his quickest Test century. The pair helped India reach 258/2 before KL Rahul decided to declare. Bangladesh, despite knowing the mammoth 513-run target is highly unlikely to be chased down, fought hard. They were eventually bowled out for 324, with Zakir Hasan hitting a century on debut and Shakib Al Hasan scoring a valiant 84. For India, Axar Patel was the pick of the bowler in the second innings, taking 4/77.