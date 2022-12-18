More Options

INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as 'don' Deepti Sharma deceives 'majestic' Beth Mooney with loopy delivery

Deepti Sharma provided Beth Mooney's wicket for the Indian team in the fourth T20I

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:06 AM

Even the best of the batter can have bad days sometimes and Beth Mooney’s recent dismissal proved that she is no exception to the fact. After scoring two fifties earlier in the series, Mooney was dismissed by Deepti Sharma after she tried to attack her while advancing down the track.

After taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series in the third game, Australia have got to a good start in the fourth game as well. They scored 70/2 in the first 10 overs and Alyssa Healy played a key role as she scored 30 runs before being retired out in the sixth over. There were high hopes for Beth Mooney as she has been the highest run-scorer in the series so far with an average of 101.50. 

However, Deepti Sharma got rid of the batter with her game intelligence to capitalize on variation in flight. She was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Mooney playing on two runs from seven balls decided to switch gears. She danced down the track to tonk the ball over mid-on. However, Deepti sensed the situation and looped up the delivery preventing the batter to get to the pitch of it. Mooney lofted the ball in the air as a result and it was an easy take at mid-on for Shafali Verma. 

Twitterati reacted to the incident and lauded Deepti for providing a sigh of relief with the dismissal of Beth Moonet who could have been dangerous as the game progressed. 

