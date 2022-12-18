INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts as 'don' Deepti Sharma deceives 'majestic' Beth Mooney with loopy delivery

Today at 9:06 AM
Even the best of the batter can have bad days sometimes and Beth Mooney’s recent dismissal proved that she is no exception to the fact. After scoring two fifties earlier in the series, Mooney was dismissed by Deepti Sharma after she tried to attack her while advancing down the track.
After taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series in the third game, Australia have got to a good start in the fourth game as well. They scored 70/2 in the first 10 overs and Alyssa Healy played a key role as she scored 30 runs before being retired out in the sixth over. There were high hopes for Beth Mooney as she has been the highest run-scorer in the series so far with an average of 101.50.
However, Deepti Sharma got rid of the batter with her game intelligence to capitalize on variation in flight. She was bowling the fourth over of the innings and Mooney playing on two runs from seven balls decided to switch gears. She danced down the track to tonk the ball over mid-on. However, Deepti sensed the situation and looped up the delivery preventing the batter to get to the pitch of it. Mooney lofted the ball in the air as a result and it was an easy take at mid-on for Shafali Verma.
Twitterati reacted to the incident and lauded Deepti for providing a sigh of relief with the dismissal of Beth Moonet who could have been dangerous as the game progressed.
Miracle
December 18, 2022
majestic
Most runs against a team in women's T20Is :-— Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 17, 2022
987 - Meg Lanning 🇦🇺 v ENG
969 - Suzie Bates 🇳🇿 v AUS
761 - Beth Mooney 🇦🇺 v IND
747 - Stafanie Taylor 🏝️ v SL
716* - Harmanpreet Kaur 🇮🇳 v AUS
Harman reached 700+ T20I runs against Australia today.#INDvAUS
Don Deepti
Only one bowler has dismissed Beth Mooney four times in T20Is:@Deepti_Sharma06— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) December 17, 2022
Nobody like Deepti Sharma#INDvsAUS
Big one
Deepti Sharma takes big Wicket of Beth Mooney! #INDvsAUS— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) December 17, 2022
Prized wicket
The excitement says it all!! 😃— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) December 17, 2022
Beth Mooney is gone for just 2 (8)#INDvAUS 📸Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/kG96VTXEK2
Finally
Finally India team find the ways to get Beth Mooney wicket. Sigh.#INDvAUS— AsHu⁷🇮🇳|| (C) KAUR ERA (@AshuCric07) December 17, 2022
Stop it
STOP THE PRESS! #BethMooney has been dismissed! #IndvAus #IndvsAus— BaniiM (@Banii_97) December 17, 2022
Great call
Deepti is Don, Beth Mooney departs, and a great call to get Deepti into the attack in powerplay.#INDvAUS— Vaishali Bhutda (@Iam_Vaishali) December 17, 2022
That's cheap
BETH MOONEY 2 OFF 8 VS INDIA pic.twitter.com/8yi6tEFAor— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 17, 2022
Deepti has done it
Ind's Deepti sharma removes Beth Mooney, aus prolific opener for 2 in the 4 थे over.— Arun dogra (@Arundog92655094) December 17, 2022
Aus 24 for 1 in 3 3 overs.
KKKKK
- Deepti Sharma
- Beth Mooney
- India Women Vs Australia Women
- India Women Cricket Team
- Australia Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.