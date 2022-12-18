PAK vs ENG | Twitter lauds Ben Stokes for his 'thumbs up' towards 'young' Harry Brook after chaotic mix-up

Today at 3:34 PM
Batters often get frustrated when they are involved in a mix-up with a fellow teammate but sometimes a different reaction from them highlights their character. Ben Stokes displayed his composure showing thumbs up after getting involved in a run-out with Harry Brooks against Pakistan in Karachi.
After leading the series by 2-0, England are aiming for a whitewash in the final game of the series against Pakistan in Karachi. They first wrapped up Pakistan on a total of 304 and retaliated by scoring 145 runs for the first five wickets. England were reduced to 98/4 at one point in time but Harry Brook and Ben Stokes constructed the recovery. The partnership was going well but confusion in the middle led to Ben Stokes’ run-out. However, Stokes’ gesture after the dismissal was the talking point of the game as he kept his cool after the incident.
Mohammad Wasim was bowling in the 33rd over of the innings and Harry Brook was facing the fifth ball of the over. The batter flicked the delivery towards mid-wicket and Azhar Ali ran across his left to put in a dive and save a possible boundary. The batting pair of Brook and Ben Stokes had taken a couple of runs already and were heading for a third. However, the former changed his mind and ran back towards the batting crease, Stokes continued running towards the batting crease and both the batters ended up at the striker’s end eventually.
Fielder threw the ball towards Mohammad Wasim and he shattered the stumps. A show of anger was expected from Stokes after the mix-up but he chose to show a thumbs-up gesture to Brook not letting him feel the guilt of running out the skipper. Twitteratis were quick to notice the incident and showered praise on Stokes for his humbleness.
"Utter, utter confusion!" ⚡#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/wdyDwg9AIU— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2022
at time it feels like @benstokes38 doesn't value his wicket to prove a point .. robs the viewer in my opinion #PAKvsENG— Scaramouche (@bilalchd) December 18, 2022
Credit goes to Ben stokes , no discouraged to Harry brook— Muhammad Faisal (@Muhamma11032821) December 18, 2022
Ben Stokes , " If I die, donate every part of my body except the middle finger, It must be given to Brook."— Faizan (@FaizanG46229883) December 18, 2022
lol both captains got run out— Ahmed Raza (@ahmedrazam550) December 18, 2022
They didn't run the first two quick enough. Brook would have made it easily if they had ran hard.— Woody (@Woody_9) December 18, 2022
Brook would've been running to the danger end so he was right to refuse the 3rd run. Stokes' fault.— BarleyHillBob (@HillBarley) December 18, 2022
A confusion between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes led to the latter's run-out. #BenStokes | #PAKvENG | #England pic.twitter.com/RMmUxUiSjV— Cricket.com (@weRcricket) December 18, 2022
kaisa chass wala out hua phir ben stokes 😘— Alishba (@http_alishba) December 18, 2022
