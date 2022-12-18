PAK vs ENG | Twitter lauds Ben Stokes for his 'thumbs up' towards 'young' Harry Brook after chaotic mix-up

After leading the series by 2-0, England are aiming for a whitewash in the final game of the series against Pakistan in Karachi. They first wrapped up Pakistan on a total of 304 and retaliated by scoring 145 runs for the first five wickets. England were reduced to 98/4 at one point in time but Harry Brook and Ben Stokes constructed the recovery. The partnership was going well but confusion in the middle led to Ben Stokes’ run-out. However, Stokes’ gesture after the dismissal was the talking point of the game as he kept his cool after the incident.