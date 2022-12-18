WATCH, BBL 2022 | ‘Honest’ Aaron Finch asks umpires to double-check despite taking excellent diving catch off Daniel Sams

Finch, during the 10th over, bowled by Andre Russell, was placed at the short extra cover. The first ball that Russell bowled was on a good length which was pitched just outside the off stump. Sams tried to play it through the cover, but only to get an edge before it went to Finch’s hands. It was not an easy take by Finch, who dived forward to get his finger underneath the ball to complete the wicket.