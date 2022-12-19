Henry Shipley earns maiden call-up to New Zealand squad for ODI tours to Pakistan and India

New Zealand have announced their ODI lineups for the upcoming tours to Pakistan and India starting in January next year. They have handed a maiden call-up to Canterbury all-rounder Henry Shipley who is the only new face on the team sheet. Shipley can hit the deck with the ball and smash some boundaries while batting in the lower order. He took career best List A figures of 6 for 40 including a hattrick in the Ford Trophy opener this season.