Henry Shipley earns maiden call-up to New Zealand squad for ODI tours to Pakistan and India

New Zealand have announced their lineup for the ODI series against Pakistan and India starting next month and have handed a maiden call-up to all-rounder Henry Shipley. Kane Williamson will lead the side in the series against Pakistan while Tom Latham will take charge for the India series.
The pace-bowling all-rounder has continued his form in the Ford Trophy taking 12 wickets from five matches with an economy of 4.20. New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen has also backed the player saying he has been awarded for his performance in the domestic circuit.
"Henry's an exciting talent who we've had our eye on for a while. He's taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we're delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team," Larsen stated, reported ESPNcricinfo.
"It's encouraging to see players putting their hands up in our domestic competitions and their performances being rewarded with selection for the national team."
Kane Williamson will lead the side against India but he will not be a part of the team for the Pakistan series. Also, the coaching staff including head coach Gary Stead and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will return to the home country after ODIs against Pakistan to prepare for the home Test series against England. In the absence of the regular leadership group, Tom Latham will take charge of the team while Luke Ronchi will act as the head coach.
Squad: Kane Williamson (capt - only for Pakistan ODIs), Tom Latham (capt - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).
Squad News | The ODI Series against Pakistan starts on the 10th of January in Karachi with the first match against India on the 18th in Hyderabad. More | https://t.co/I20Xhe1t7Z #PAKvNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/JZbP5VSPOK— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 18, 2022
