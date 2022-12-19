Mark Chapman replaces Martin Guptill in New Zealand Cricket’s central contract

Today at 8:32 PM
Mark Chapman has been awarded his first New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract, effectively filling the vacancy left by Martin Guptill’s departure last month. Chapman, 28 now, has played 27 matches for the Black Caps, 22 T20Is and five ODIs, since making his international debut in 2018.
Born in Hong Kong, Mark Chapman has been included in New Zealand Cricket’s central contract list. Chapman has been part of the New Zealand squad in their last two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns and is now set to replace Martin Guptill, who became the third player from his country to get released from his contract in recent months to pursue overseas T20 opportunities. Apart from being a fine left-handed batter, Chapman can also bowl left-arm spin and is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s excellent fielders in recent years.
“We're delighted to have Mark join the central contract list after being there or thereabouts for a while. He’s a fine player and we like the versatility and innovation he brings to his batting,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement, as quoted by Stuff.co.nz.
“He’s a guy with a lot of talent and we see him being a big part of future Black Caps’ squads.”
Chapman has been picked for New Zealand’s next month's away ODI series against India. He is expected to be selected in the T20I squad as well, which is set to be named on January 9. Auckland Cricket, meanwhile, will advise of Chapman’s replacement on their domestic contract list in due course.
Thus far, Chapman has played seven ODIs (five for New Zealand, and two for Hong Kong) and 41 T20Is (22 for New Zealand, 19 for Hong Kong). He has also represented the Auckland team 128 times across formats.
