Mark Chapman replaces Martin Guptill in New Zealand Cricket’s central contract

Born in Hong Kong, Mark Chapman has been included in New Zealand Cricket’s central contract list. Chapman has been part of the New Zealand squad in their last two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns and is now set to replace Martin Guptill, who became the third player from his country to get released from his contract in recent months to pursue overseas T20 opportunities. Apart from being a fine left-handed batter, Chapman can also bowl left-arm spin and is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s excellent fielders in recent years.