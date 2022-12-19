PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'overenthusiastic' Ben Stokes' rocket-arm throw assists Babar Azam reaching fifty

Today at 3:41 PM
Top batters often rely on their quality of strokes to score runs and it rarely happens that they add to their tally courtesy of fielding error from the opposition. However, Babar Azam managed to get to his fifty against England as a rocket throw from Ben Stokes crossed the boundary ropes.
After trailing by 2-0 in the Test series against England, Pakistan have taken a lead of over 100 runs in the second innings of the third Test match with half of their side back in the pavilion on the third day. Babar Azam played a key role in the team crossing the 100-run lead with his knock of 54 runs and the batter was looking fluent with his timing. However, more than his sublime timing today, the manner in which he reached his half-century attracted attention.
Rehan Ahmed was bowling the 53rd over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery which was hit toward mid-on by Babar. Ben Stokes was fielding at the position and as he saw Saud Shakeel out of his crease, the England skipper took a shy at the stumps. It was a very rapid throw and the ball raced to the boundary after missing the target,
Babar was playing on 46 and with the help of four runs earned through Ben Stokes’ overthrow, he reached the milestone. Twitterati were quick to react to the incident and expressed their emotions on Twitter.
Free fifty
December 19, 2022
Thanks Ben!
Thank you Ben stokes😂😂 50 for Babar🔥🔥— Farhan 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@LitFarhan) December 19, 2022
Even this!
England wly bhi overthrow or misfield krty hn i like it, meanwhile babar got out😐 #PAKvsENG— Attia_Awan (@AttiaAwan2) December 19, 2022
Good form
Overthrow and that’s it babar Azam 26fifty in test he’s in a good form im this series #babarAzam #PakvsEng2022— Bilal Arif (@bilalJ_K) December 19, 2022
Another one!
Another fifty for babar @AvinashArya09— Aman Lucky Afridi (@Amanlucky696) December 19, 2022
26th fifty
Babar Azam scores his 26th Test fifty.#PAKvENG #BabarAzam— Younus Basheer (@YounusBashir__) December 19, 2022
Brainfade
Brainfade and Brainless shot by babar..tho good inning..again couldn't convert it big 💔. How long will I keep on saying this "Good inning" knowing that it wasn't..should have get 100... #PAKvENG— Ephraim Ghouri 🇫🇷 🇵🇰🏴 (@ghouriephraim5) December 19, 2022
Not right time
Babar got out after making 50 not the right time bobby— Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) December 19, 2022
Another
Another day.— Saqlain Abbas (@Saqlainmachi) December 19, 2022
Another match.
Another fifty.
Same pleayer.@babarazam258 you beauti.#Babar #PAKvsENG
King Azam
5️⃣0️⃣ Up For King Babar Azam 👑#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/sPnxlOALiq— Abdullah Suلtan 🇵🇰 (@ImAbdullaha56) December 19, 2022
