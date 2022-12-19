More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'overenthusiastic' Ben Stokes' rocket-arm throw assists Babar Azam reaching fifty

Ben Stokes' overthrow awarded four runs to Babar Azam

Top batters often rely on their quality of strokes to score runs and it rarely happens that they add to their tally courtesy of fielding error from the opposition. However, Babar Azam managed to get to his fifty against England as a rocket throw from Ben Stokes crossed the boundary ropes.

After trailing by 2-0 in the Test series against England, Pakistan have taken a lead of over 100 runs in the second innings of the third Test match with half of their side back in the pavilion on the third day. Babar Azam played a key role in the team crossing the 100-run lead with his knock of 54 runs and the batter was looking fluent with his timing. However, more than his sublime timing today, the manner in which he reached his half-century attracted attention. 

Rehan Ahmed was bowling the 53rd over of the innings and he bowled a full delivery which was hit toward mid-on by Babar. Ben Stokes was fielding at the position and as he saw Saud Shakeel out of his crease, the England skipper took a shy at the stumps. It was a very rapid throw and the ball raced to the boundary after missing the target, 

Babar was playing on 46 and with the help of four runs earned through Ben Stokes’ overthrow, he reached the milestone. Twitterati were quick to react to the incident and expressed their emotions on Twitter. 

