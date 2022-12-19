PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts as 'overenthusiastic' Ben Stokes' rocket-arm throw assists Babar Azam reaching fifty

After trailing by 2-0 in the Test series against England, Pakistan have taken a lead of over 100 runs in the second innings of the third Test match with half of their side back in the pavilion on the third day. Babar Azam played a key role in the team crossing the 100-run lead with his knock of 54 runs and the batter was looking fluent with his timing. However, more than his sublime timing today, the manner in which he reached his half-century attracted attention.