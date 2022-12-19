PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to England and Pakistan players bidding Azhar Ali memorable farewell

The batter was castled by Jack Leach’s delivery which turned sharply in the 16th over to end his stay at the crease inside four balls. Leach bowled a loopy delivery on the fuller side to conclude the over and Azhar tried to nudge it to the leg side but was beaten completely. The England players pat him on the back after the dismissal and congratulated him for an impressive Test career. Further, they praised him with synchronized claps.