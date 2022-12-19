PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to England and Pakistan players bidding Azhar Ali memorable farewell

Today at 12:01 PM
Producing world-class bowlers has been one of the fortes of Pakistani team over the years but some of their batters have been impressive as well in Test cricket. Azhar Ali was one of such names on the team and he was paid a fitting tribute with applause from the opposition in his farewell Test.
After winning the first two Tests against Pakistan, England took a lead of 50 runs at the end of the first innings in the third Test. Pakistan retaliated with a score of 70 runs from 21 overs losing three wickets in the second including the dismissal of Azhar Ali who is playing his farewell Test.
The batter was castled by Jack Leach’s delivery which turned sharply in the 16th over to end his stay at the crease inside four balls. Leach bowled a loopy delivery on the fuller side to conclude the over and Azhar tried to nudge it to the leg side but was beaten completely. The England players pat him on the back after the dismissal and congratulated him for an impressive Test career. Further, they praised him with synchronized claps.
His teammates also thanked Azhar for their contribution to the Test team with their gesture. They gave him a guard of honour with bats aloft near the boundary ropes. It was a memorable farewell from the opposition and teammates and Twitterati praised the gesture displayed by both sides.
December 19, 2022
End of a glorious Test career of Azhar Ali. pic.twitter.com/Vab1yQi8P0— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2022
Azhar Ali in Test cricket for Pakistan:
An amazing departure for Azhar Ali as he leaves the pitch for the final time 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/FdOVeC1c59— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 19, 2022
I wish his last day was better but thank you Azhar Ali for your services 🙌🏽💚— Sumaiya Khan 🕊 (@SaySumaiya) December 19, 2022
Happy retirement @AzharAli_ and Thank you for your special service Good luck bhai 😊— Talha khan TAK 🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@talhaalmas000) December 19, 2022
End of an era….@AzharAli_ departs the arena for the final time, congratulated by England squad and presented with a guard of honour from the Pak team mates….looking forward to see you @WorcsCCC this summer Azhar bhai. #PAKvENG @englandcricket @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/QUce360hhM— Imran Munawar (@Imran_Munawar99) December 19, 2022
End of a glorious test career of #AzharAli #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/vOXiAu0u3u— Mushtaq Rather (@_mushtaq_56) December 19, 2022
An amazing departure for Azhar Ali as he leaves the pitch for the final time 👏#PakVEng pic.twitter.com/f3jOt5Gls4— shahid Selfie (@ShahidSelfie) December 19, 2022
Azhar Ali gave tribute to Don Bradman by scoring 0 runs in his last innings.— Vivek (@kumarvivek_22) December 19, 2022
