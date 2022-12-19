More Options

PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to England and Pakistan players bidding Azhar Ali memorable farewell

Azhar Ali was dismissed for a duck in his farewell Test

(Pakistan Cricket)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:01 PM

Producing world-class bowlers has been one of the fortes of Pakistani team over the years but some of their batters have been impressive as well in Test cricket. Azhar Ali was one of such names on the team and he was paid a fitting tribute with applause from the opposition in his farewell Test.

After winning the first two Tests against Pakistan, England took a lead of 50 runs at the end of the first innings in the third Test. Pakistan retaliated with a score of 70 runs from 21 overs losing three wickets in the second including the dismissal of Azhar Ali who is playing his farewell Test.

The batter was castled by Jack Leach’s delivery which turned sharply in the 16th over to end his stay at the crease inside four balls. Leach bowled a loopy delivery on the fuller side to conclude the over and Azhar tried to nudge it to the leg side but was beaten completely. The England players pat him on the back after the dismissal and congratulated him for an impressive Test career. Further, they praised him with synchronized claps. 

His teammates also thanked Azhar for their contribution to the Test team with their gesture. They gave him a guard of honour with bats aloft near the boundary ropes. It was a memorable farewell from the opposition and teammates and Twitterati praised the gesture displayed by both sides. 

