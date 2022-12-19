Reports | Injury scare rules Rohit Sharma out of second Test against Bangladesh

Today at 1:39 PM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma will miss the second Test against Bangladesh as he has not yet recovered from a thumb injury sustained during the ODI series. The report also states that the team management are not willing to risk him as it can further aggravate his injury.
India recently registered a win over Bangladesh under the leadership of KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma missed the fixture due to a thumb injury he sustained during the ODI series. According to a report published by Cricbuzz, the Indian skipper will also miss the second Test in Mirpur. The report mentions that Rohit’s thumb hasn’t healed completely and he is still suffering from a little bit of stiffness. Considering the crucial matches of the Indian team in the near future, the team management are not willing to risk him playing in the final game.
The report further mentions that Rohit might be back in the squad for the white-ball series starting against Sri Lanka on January 3.
“It is learned that Rohit, currently in Mumbai, would have managed to bat through the Test but concerns remained over the risk involved while fielding. The medical team and the team management felt that the injury could get serious on the field if he gets hurt again on that thumb. The immediate impression is that he will be available for the white ball series (three T20Is and three ODIs) against Sri Lanka starting on January 3,” the report stated.
The second Test will commence on December 22 in Mirpur and India will aim to register a whitewash win by beating the hosts in the game.
