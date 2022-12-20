BBL 2022-23 | Twitter reacts to Alex Hales’ show of sportsmanship after his big hit injures spectator's eye

In the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, Alex Hales redeemed himself from a rough patch with a half-century. Hales had scored 32 runs from three games in the ongoing tournament coming into the contest but at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, he got off to a flier. His blistering fifty helped the team post a total of 121/2. However, more than his knock, it was the sportsman spirit shown by the batter that made the highlights.