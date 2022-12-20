BBL 2022-23 | Twitter reacts to Alex Hales’ show of sportsmanship after his big hit injures spectator's eye

Today at 3:07 PM
With the tendency of batters to clear the fence frequently in recent times, spectators often get hurt with a body blow. One such incident occurred in the BBL on Tuesday as Alex Hales’ huge hit injured the eye of an individual but the batter immediately followed it up with an apology.
In the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, Alex Hales redeemed himself from a rough patch with a half-century. Hales had scored 32 runs from three games in the ongoing tournament coming into the contest but at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, he got off to a flier. His blistering fifty helped the team post a total of 121/2. However, more than his knock, it was the sportsman spirit shown by the batter that made the highlights.
Wes Agar was bowling the 10th over of the innings and attacked Hales with a short delivery on the last ball. The batter rocked back and pulled the ball over square leg into the stands. However, the ball ended up hitting the eye of a spectator who appeared to be severely injured. In response, the batter went near the boundary line to apologise to the member in the stands.
Hales garnered all the praise for his gesture after the incident. The Twitterati was quick to appreciate the cricketer for his humble gesture.
Oh no!
December 20, 2022
Respect!
December 20, 2022
Hope he is fine
Alex hales broke a man's face in the crowds ? #BBL #bbl12 pic.twitter.com/3bqIZ3bWK1— Aarush 💫 (@imAsachdev) December 20, 2022
All apologise
Respect to Alex Hales who went over to apologise to the person who got hit by his six 👏👏@ThunderBBL | #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/NTM6hy4dCg— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 20, 2022
Sportsmanship!
#Alexhales well done to Alex great sportsmanship, hopefully the spectator is ok #adelaidestrikers— jasejdv3 (@jasejdv3) December 20, 2022
He deserves!
Surely that guy gets a free shirt and a meet & greet with Alex Hales #BBL— Carly Laden (@carly_laden) December 20, 2022
Not the first time!
Not the first time Alex Hales has been involved with someone getting hit in the face.... #BBL12— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) December 20, 2022
Yup!
Respect to Alex Hales going to check in on the bloke who copped the ball to the face.— Lord Ash 🏆 🏆 (@FastAshFurious) December 20, 2022
Just brilliant
Alex Hales and Adelaide, Absolute brilliant stuff #BBL12— Bhanu Reddy (@bpr7675) December 20, 2022
Really sad
Bless Alex Hales checking on the guy who got hit in the face. Sad he was already heading up the stairs! #BBL12— Ella 🦅🦅 (@ellapk3) December 20, 2022
