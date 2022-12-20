More Options

BBL 2022-23 | Twitter reacts to Alex Hales’ show of sportsmanship after his big hit injures spectator's eye

Alex Hales scored 68 runs against Adelaide Strikers

(BBL)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:07 PM

With the tendency of batters to clear the fence frequently in recent times, spectators often get hurt with a body blow. One such incident occurred in the BBL on Tuesday as Alex Hales’ huge hit injured the eye of an individual but the batter immediately followed it up with an apology.

In the game between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers, Alex Hales redeemed himself from a rough patch with a half-century. Hales had scored 32 runs from three games in the ongoing tournament coming into the contest but at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, he got off to a flier. His blistering fifty helped the team post a total of 121/2. However, more than his knock, it was the sportsman spirit shown by the batter that made the highlights. 

Wes Agar was bowling the 10th over of the innings and attacked Hales with a short delivery on the last ball. The batter rocked back and pulled the ball over square leg into the stands. However, the ball ended up hitting the eye of a spectator who appeared to be severely injured. In response, the batter went near the boundary line to apologise to the member in the stands.

Hales garnered all the praise for his gesture after the incident. The Twitterati was quick to appreciate the cricketer for his humble gesture.  

