INDW vs AUSW | Twitter reacts to ‘livid’ Harmanpreet Kaur after ‘frustrated’ Deepti Sharma’s run out attempt

Harmanpreet Kaur was angry with Deepti Sharma's actions

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:54 PM

When a batter is causing destruction at the crease, bowlers sometimes like to use their aggression to disturb the former and sent her back to the pavilion. Deepti Sharma showed her aggression against Grace Harris but it went horribly wrong as her throw at the striker’s end resulted in four runs.

After dominating the five-match T20I series against India Women for the first four games, Australia have been steamrolling their opponents with the bat once again. Batting first, Australia posted a total of 196/4 with half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardener and Grace Harris. Also, apart from the 129-run stand between these two, the sloppy work in the field by India was one of the reasons for the visitors reaching a huge total. 

Deepti Sharma was involved in one such incident as her actions hurt the Indian team by four runs. She was bowling the 19th over of the innings and Harris was on strike to face the fourth ball of the over. The bowler was looking frustrated as both the batters at the crease were smashing runs for fun and were dealing in boundaries. Deepti bowled the delivery slightly fuller but Harris pushed it back toward the bowler. After the bowler caught the ball, it looked like the sequence of events will end there. 

However, there was more to unleash as Deepti fired a throw at the striker’s end to dismiss the batter. The throw was not on target, plus it raced to the boundary through wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh’s legs. As a result, the delivery which was supposed to be a dot ball was converted into four runs and the whole team looked shocked. 

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also not able to hold her emotions back and expressed her anger for awarding extra runs to the opposition. Also, spectators took note of the incident and expressed their emotions on Twitter. 

