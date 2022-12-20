PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes cementing legacy with England's historic 8-wicket victory completing Pakistan whitewash

Today at 11:48 AM
England capped off a history-making series with a comfortable victory in the third Test, thus becoming the first team to whitewash Pakistan on their home soil by 3-0. Skipper Ben Stokes earned great plaudits for his unorthodox captaincy on the tour and was at the crease to seal the final win.
England made and broke a slew of records in Karachi as they emerged triumphant by eight wickets in the third Test on Tuesday, thus ensuring the visitors a first-ever clean sweep against the hosts on their home soil. The hosts cruised to the target of 167 in just 28.1 overs, needing less than an hour's play on the penultimate day to draw the encounter to a close. In the process, Ben Stokes became just the seventh Test captain to register nine victories or more in the format across a year, marking a legacy-defining series courtesy of his highly unorthodox approach to captaincy by placing his name among the sport's greats.
Resuming the day at 112/2, Ben Duckett continued his fine form to remain unbeaten on 82 off just 78 balls, striking 12 boundaries. He was ably supported by Stokes on the other end, as the skipper tried his best to finish off the match with a six that would have seen him overtake head coach Brendon McCullum for the most sixes in Test history. However, the all-rounder narrowly fell short but was fittingly on the pitch as his team scored the winning runs. Harry Brook was named the player of the match as well as the series after he scored his third ton in six innings on the tour on day two.
Rehan Ahmed was another player that made history in the game, becoming England's youngest-ever red-ball player as well as the youngest debutant to take a five-wicket Test haul, the 18-year-old having scalped 5/48 in the second innings. After the result was determined, the Pakistan players were led off by the retiring Azhar Ali who ended his career with over 7,000 runs, the fifth most for his country in Test history. The crowd gave the top-order batter rapturous applause as he walked off as the England squad joined in as well to pay tribute to a glittering career.
Also another history - First asian team to lose 4 consecutive tests at home in history of test match cricket
Also another history - First asian team to lose 4 consecutive tests at home in history of test match cricket
What a day for England too 🔥🔥🔥#CricketTwitter #ENGvPAK #PakvsEng
