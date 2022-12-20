PAK vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes cementing legacy with England's historic 8-wicket victory completing Pakistan whitewash

Resuming the day at 112/2, Ben Duckett continued his fine form to remain unbeaten on 82 off just 78 balls, striking 12 boundaries. He was ably supported by Stokes on the other end, as the skipper tried his best to finish off the match with a six that would have seen him overtake head coach Brendon McCullum for the most sixes in Test history. However, the all-rounder narrowly fell short but was fittingly on the pitch as his team scored the winning runs. Harry Brook was named the player of the match as well as the series after he scored his third ton in six innings on the tour on day two.