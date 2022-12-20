WATCH, BBL | 'Flying' Shadab Khan produces all-time BBL classic catch with gravity-defying effort

Having been brought on for his second spell right at the death, Khan delivered by conceding just five runs in the 17th over. However, bowling the penultimate over of the game, the pressure seemed to be on the leg-spinner. He started off well, restricting Richardson to just a run before deceiving Hardie with his flight, nearly getting a soft dismissal. On the third ball, the batter finally did get a leading edge, but the ball seemed to be flying down the pitch's edge to safety. But an alert Shadab was quick to walk across the crease and flung himself in front of the non-striker, leaping such that he was suspended in the air fully-horizontal to grab on to the Kookaburra with both his hands.