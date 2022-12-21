What happened in my past made me the individual I am, don't regret anything, affirms David Warner

David Warner has spoken strongly of his action four years ago that led him to be banned from captaincy indefinitely by Cricket Australia, stating that he carries no regrets considering nobody's perfect. Warner further pointed fingers at the old team management for abandoning him in a time of crisis.

Australia swept past South Africa in just two days in the first of three Tests Down Under on Sunday, held at the iconic Gabba. The encounter was the two sides' first meeting in red-ball cricket in four years, with their last series having been embroiled in a ball-tampering controversy that sent shockwaves around the cricketing fraternity. The Kangaroos had been caught using sandpaper to damage the ball in order to generate reverse swing earlier than natural, leading to playing bans for then-skipper Steven Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

While the incident has impacted Warner's career greatly given he has not been able to captain any cricketing side ever since the opener maintained he holds no regrets despite the severe consequences he has faced.

“I don’t regret anything. You make your own path, right? No one is perfect and you should never judge anyone until you’re perfect. If you try and be this robotic person and individual that wants to please everyone, it’s going to come down anyway, because you can’t please everyone. Whatever has happened in my past, it’s made me the individual I am and has probably got me to where I am,” the 36-year-old was quoted saying to Herald Sun, reported Hindustan times.

“My circle around me is very, very small. They’re the only people I trust and I can always go to them for advice. If I did go back and make changes I wouldn’t be the person I am and what I value. I’ve got no regrets, and I enjoy where I am at the moment," he added.

Warner had recently attempted to appeal the ban on leadership imposed on him after a tweak in Cricket Australia's policies but ultimately withdrew his application owing to the spotlight it put on his family. The cricketer's wife Candice Warner also issued statements during the recent tour by West Indies of the abuse the family faced from the crowd, including their young daughter. Warner was critical of the governing body for cricket in his country for the way he was treated but affirmed the pleasant state of affairs at present.

“The people that were close to me really looked out for me. Within the organization though, nope. None. Unfortunately, that’s what it was like back then. You were like this washing machine. You’re just rinsed out, recycled, next player comes in," Warner revealed.

“A lot has changed since then and George Bailey and Andrew McDonald are doing a great job now. You expect the organization to actually support you,” he concluded on the matter.