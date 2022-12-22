More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of Jaydev Unadkar for memorable return to Test cricket after 12 prolonged years

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Jaydev Unadkat picked a couple of wickets on his Test return against Bangladesh

(BCCI)

BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of Jaydev Unadkar for memorable return to Test cricket after 12 prolonged years

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 4:17 PM

When international cricketers make a return to their national side after a long wait, grabbing every opportunity with both hands is their utmost priority. Jaydev Unadkat capitalized on the opportunity he got to shine in Test cricket after 12 years against Bangladesh taking two crucial wickets.

India are aiming for a clean sweep over Bangladesh but they made headlines just before the start of the match by including Jaydev Unadkat in the playing XI for the second and final Test. After making his debut against South Africa in 2010, this was Unadkat’s first Test and he made it memorable by bowling in the right areas. 

The left-arm pacer started his spell in the ninth over and was relentlessly attacking the opposition batters. In the 15th over of the innings, he bowled a short-of-length delivery which got an extra bounce. Zakir Hasan who faced the penultimate ball of the over was cramped for room and the leading edge was caught in slips. It was a special achievement for Unadkat as he picked his maiden Test wicket. 

However, the bowler didn’t stop there and continued bowling brilliantly. His next victim was Mushfiqur Rahim who fell while poking at a delivery outside off. Undakat bowled a delivery seaming away from the batter while coming from around the wicket and it squared up the Bangladesh wicketkeeper. Unadkat scalped two wickets while conceding 50 runs by the end of the innings and scripted a memorable Test return after 12 long years. 

Too long wait

Another one

Year ago

Great performance

Impressive

He meant it

Happy for him

Back the players

Still worth

Deserves to play

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down