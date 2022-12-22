BAN vs IND | Twitter in awe of Jaydev Unadkar for memorable return to Test cricket after 12 prolonged years

Today at 4:17 PM
When international cricketers make a return to their national side after a long wait, grabbing every opportunity with both hands is their utmost priority. Jaydev Unadkat capitalized on the opportunity he got to shine in Test cricket after 12 years against Bangladesh taking two crucial wickets.
India are aiming for a clean sweep over Bangladesh but they made headlines just before the start of the match by including Jaydev Unadkat in the playing XI for the second and final Test. After making his debut against South Africa in 2010, this was Unadkat’s first Test and he made it memorable by bowling in the right areas.
The left-arm pacer started his spell in the ninth over and was relentlessly attacking the opposition batters. In the 15th over of the innings, he bowled a short-of-length delivery which got an extra bounce. Zakir Hasan who faced the penultimate ball of the over was cramped for room and the leading edge was caught in slips. It was a special achievement for Unadkat as he picked his maiden Test wicket.
However, the bowler didn’t stop there and continued bowling brilliantly. His next victim was Mushfiqur Rahim who fell while poking at a delivery outside off. Undakat bowled a delivery seaming away from the batter while coming from around the wicket and it squared up the Bangladesh wicketkeeper. Unadkat scalped two wickets while conceding 50 runs by the end of the innings and scripted a memorable Test return after 12 long years.
Too long wait
Maiden Test wicket of Jaydev Unadkat, he waited 12 years for this.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2022
His celebration says it all! pic.twitter.com/mPjJ5Azr1C
Another one
December 22, 2022
Year ago
A year ago, Jaydev Unadkat tweeted, "Dear red ball, please give me one more chance." "I'll make you proud, promise."— Syed Faiz Abbas (@Faizabdii) December 22, 2022
Today he got the chance, took two crucial wickets, and the red ball came on its own, which was caught by Unadkat, and Bangladesh's innings ended at 228.
Great performance
Clinical performance from Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav & Ravi Ashwin.— Maharaj Patil (@IamViruLover) December 22, 2022
Impressive
Jaydev Unadkat has been fairly impressive on his return to Test Cricket after 12 long years..— vishal (@vishalvalecha89) December 22, 2022
He meant it
When Jaydev Unadkat said that he knows how to use his skills and strength better than ever now, he meant it. He has bowled beautifully today. Tad unlucky to pick up only 2 so far. Superb comeback @JUnadkat 🔥#BANvIND— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) December 22, 2022
Happy for him
Happy for Jaydev Unadkat, not bcz he is in playing eleven, but bcz he was selected in team based on domestic performance rather than IPL. Kuldeep Yadav on the other hand won't get tough, improve game & all but mental pressure will get better of him. #BANvsIND #KuldeepYadav— Rahul Sawant (@RudeDudeRahul) December 22, 2022
Back the players
Happy for Jaydev Unadkat.. Comeback after 12 years to test Cricket.— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) December 22, 2022
Kuldeep will play when gets next opportunity. No need to drag selections during a game. Back the players 🇮🇳
Still worth
Jaydev Unadkat after all that Visa jinx, picks two for India, while Ashwin and Umesh Yadav has taken four. Still a contribution!!#INDvBAN #INDvsBAN #BANvIND #BANvsIND— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) December 22, 2022
Deserves to play
Jaydev Unadkat Showing why he deserve to Play more Test matches For Indian Cricket team. Test match Selection should be on the basis OF Domestic Cricket. He is showing his Skill here. pic.twitter.com/k3OOMnYepw— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) December 22, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Jaydev Unadkat
- Zakir Hasan
- Mushfiqur Rahim
- Bangladesh Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.