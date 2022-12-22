More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as 'spot-on' Rishabh Pant saves India from losing DRS after Mohammed Siraj’s wholehearted appeal

Rishabh Pant predicted the DRS correctly against Bangladesh in the second Test

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:41 PM

With the advancement in technology, wicketkeepers often have a difficult job of assisting their skippers around DRS calls and using the reviews cleverly. Rishabh Pant displayed his skills behind the wickets against Bangladesh as he rightly advised captain KL Rahul not to opt for the review.

After losing the first Test against India, Bangladesh have been doing well against the hosts in the second match. Mominul Haque scored a half-century to help the team cross the 150-run mark. Mominul’s strikes during the fifty were brilliant to watch but more than that Rishabh Pant’s intelligence behind the wickets garnered all the attention of the cricket fans. 

Mohammed Siraj was bowling the 47th over of the innings and Litton Das was facing him on the last ball of the over. He bowled a good-length delivery which went in and brushed the pads after beating the inside edge of the batter. Siraj immediately came up with a loud appeal and his teammates also joined it. 

However, the umpire ruled it as not out and captain KL Rahul asked Rishabh Pant for his advice. Pant stated to the captain that there was no snick and also the impact was outside the line of the stumps with his hand gestures. The replays confirmed Pant’s claim and Twitterati were in awe of India's wicket-keeper for such accuracy in judgment. 

