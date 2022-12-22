BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as 'spot-on' Rishabh Pant saves India from losing DRS after Mohammed Siraj’s wholehearted appeal

Today at 1:41 PM
With the advancement in technology, wicketkeepers often have a difficult job of assisting their skippers around DRS calls and using the reviews cleverly. Rishabh Pant displayed his skills behind the wickets against Bangladesh as he rightly advised captain KL Rahul not to opt for the review.
After losing the first Test against India, Bangladesh have been doing well against the hosts in the second match. Mominul Haque scored a half-century to help the team cross the 150-run mark. Mominul’s strikes during the fifty were brilliant to watch but more than that Rishabh Pant’s intelligence behind the wickets garnered all the attention of the cricket fans.
Mohammed Siraj was bowling the 47th over of the innings and Litton Das was facing him on the last ball of the over. He bowled a good-length delivery which went in and brushed the pads after beating the inside edge of the batter. Siraj immediately came up with a loud appeal and his teammates also joined it.
However, the umpire ruled it as not out and captain KL Rahul asked Rishabh Pant for his advice. Pant stated to the captain that there was no snick and also the impact was outside the line of the stumps with his hand gestures. The replays confirmed Pant’s claim and Twitterati were in awe of India's wicket-keeper for such accuracy in judgment.
That was sharp
December 22, 2022
Sharp eyes
Woowww, what sharp eyes u have got @RishabhPant17 .. That looked definitely in the Line even in the Slow motion..#BANvIND— Sai Swaroop (@saiswaroop_45) December 22, 2022
Doing bettter
Rishabh Pant should be doing better when it comes to assisting the captain for DRS calls.— Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) December 22, 2022
Impressed
Waara captiancy by KL to bring in Ash Impressed da @klrahul 🔥#INDvBAN #BANvIND— Elango (@KLassy_elegance) December 22, 2022
Thumbs up!
#KLRahul 🙇🫰 pic.twitter.com/TmWnQsaXUr— . (@Cricvinith) December 22, 2022
Discussing
2 clowns @RishabhPant17 @klrahul discussing DRS. Lol! #INDvsBangladesh— Who_I$_PG (@ItsPbg) December 22, 2022
A wicket!
Need a wicket !!#indvsban#CricketTwitter— CRICKET EXPLORER (@Deep1191662) December 22, 2022
Can't think
Any particular reason for not considering @imVkohli for test captaincy?? I can’t think of any 🤔@BCCI #INDvsBangladesh #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli— Alley Cricketer🇮🇳 (@Alley_Cricketer) December 22, 2022
How bad
how bad was The selection committee in 2010 to drop Unadkat after just one test. @mufaddal_vohra #INDvsBangladesh #BANvsIND #Unadkat #JaydevUnadkat #INDvsBAN— Naman (@gotgutstomock) December 22, 2022
Great job
@ashwinravi99 @y_umesh great job guys!!#INDvsBAN #Dhaka #SecondTest #TeamIndia #IndianBowling— Arunjit Ghosh (@ArunjitGhosh) December 22, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.