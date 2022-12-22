Reports | Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed to be rested for England Test series in New Zealand

Today at 12:41 PM
As per the Guardian, England will give Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed a rest for their upcoming Test series in New Zealand, beginning on February 16 at Tauranga’s Bay Oval. The decision has been made because England management ‘juggle their resources during a busy start to an Ashes and World Cup year’.
The English pair of Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed, in all likelihood, will sit out for their country’s next two-match Test series in New Zealand, the Guardian reported on Thursday. The ECB has taken the decision in order to manage the workload of the players who will have Ashes as well as the 50-over World Cup, to be played in India, next year.
“Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed are expected to sit out England’s next Test assignment against New Zealand in February as the management juggle their resources during a busy start to an Ashes and World Cup year,” the report read.
Rehan, 18, recently made headlines on his Test debut in Pakistan, where he returned figures of 7/137 in the third and final Test match. Wood, too, impressed with the ball, which included a three-wicket haul in Multan. Together, along with the support from their teammates, England sealed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan.
England head coach Brendon McCullum was in full praise of Rehan, staing that the cricketer have a high level of skill-set and potential to succeed.
“It is a great story. He’s a young kid but he has a tremendous attitude; he has a high ceiling in terms of skill level, a bit of x-factor and he has the potential to wow the world, which is pretty cool," he explained.
“We have to look after him, encourage him to get as much experience of conditions and franchise tournaments with different coaches and players to allow that talent to come out.”
