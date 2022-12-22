West Indies appoint Andre Coley as interim head coach for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Today at 2:29 PM
CWI has announced the appointment of Andre Coley as their senior men's interim coach for their tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa early next year. Coley will replace Phil Simmons, who made his decision to quit after the Australia series following West Indies' group league exit at the T20 World Cup.
West Indies have named Andre Coley as their interim head coach after Phil Simmons resigned from the position following West Indies’ disappointing show at the T20 World Cup in October. Besides, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has also confirmed Roddy Estwick and Monty Desai will no longer work as assistant coaches.
Coley, aged 48, is a former Jamaica wicketkeeper, who is also the head coach of the CWI Academy program. He has previously worked as head coach of the West Indies Under-19s, and as assistant coach of both the senior men's and women's sides. Notably, he was an assistant coach under Simmons when West Indies won the Men's T20 World Cup in 2016, and assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs when they claimed the CPL title earlier this year.
"To be asked to oversee the West Indies team on the upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa is a special honour. West Indies cricket holds a special place in my heart. The upcoming assignment will be challenging as we will come up against two teams in their home conditions," Coley said in an official statement.
"We will need to ensure that our planning and preparation are appropriate, and demonstrate consistency in the execution of these plans, to give ourselves the best opportunity to achieve positive results.”
West Indies will tour Zimbabwe next February for a two-match Test series. Both Tests, scheduled for February 4 to 8 and February 12 to 16, will be played in Bulawayo. Then, they will have a long tour of South Africa, where they will lock horns with the Proteas in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.
