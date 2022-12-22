West Indies appoint Andre Coley as interim head coach for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours

Coley, aged 48, is a former Jamaica wicketkeeper, who is also the head coach of the CWI Academy program. He has previously worked as head coach of the West Indies Under-19s, and as assistant coach of both the senior men's and women's sides. Notably, he was an assistant coach under Simmons when West Indies won the Men's T20 World Cup in 2016, and assistant coach of Jamaica Tallawahs when they claimed the CPL title earlier this year.