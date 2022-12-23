More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter blasts Najmul Hossain Shanto for fooling umpires in attempt for time wasting

Najmul Hossain Shanto is unbeaten on five runs by the end of day two

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:07 PM

Cricketers sometimes look to waste time during the final session of the day in Test cricket and Najmul Hossain Shanto found a new way to do so in the game against India. During the second Test, he tried to waste time by shuffling bats but continued to play with the same willow during bat change.

After winning the first Test of the series against Bangladesh, India are again in a strong position as they took a lead by 87 runs in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties in the game to take India to a decent total. Indian bowlers were troubling the opposition batters in the final session of the day as they allowed the opposition to score only seven runs from six overs. With the possibility of losing the opening wicket, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen wasting the time.

After the fourth over of the innings, Shanto decided to change his bat. The batter called for the 12th man with a set of bats and shuffled between them to choose one. Surprisingly, he chose the same willow in the end with which he was playing earlier. It was evident from his act that the bat change was just for the sake of wasting time. 

Twiterrati were quick to notice Shanto’s tricks and criticised him for his antics. 

Caught red hand

Well spotted

Time wasting

But why?

What's the point

Don't fool

Tactics

Deliberately

What a way

End of the day

