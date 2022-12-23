BAN vs IND | Twitter blasts Najmul Hossain Shanto for fooling umpires in attempt for time wasting

Today at 6:07 PM
Cricketers sometimes look to waste time during the final session of the day in Test cricket and Najmul Hossain Shanto found a new way to do so in the game against India. During the second Test, he tried to waste time by shuffling bats but continued to play with the same willow during bat change.
After winning the first Test of the series against Bangladesh, India are again in a strong position as they took a lead by 87 runs in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties in the game to take India to a decent total. Indian bowlers were troubling the opposition batters in the final session of the day as they allowed the opposition to score only seven runs from six overs. With the possibility of losing the opening wicket, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen wasting the time.
After the fourth over of the innings, Shanto decided to change his bat. The batter called for the 12th man with a set of bats and shuffled between them to choose one. Surprisingly, he chose the same willow in the end with which he was playing earlier. It was evident from his act that the bat change was just for the sake of wasting time.
Twiterrati were quick to notice Shanto’s tricks and criticised him for his antics.
Caught red hand
December 23, 2022
Well spotted
The devil is in the detail . @chopraanjum . Well spotted the bat change by shanto . 😂— CrickLife (@Crick4Life) December 23, 2022
Time wasting
classic time wasting shithousery from Shanto 😭😭 asked for a bat change 12th man brought 3 of them he shuffled around and picked the one he was playing with 🤣🤣— . (@AnasMagnificent) December 23, 2022
But why?
Lmao Shanto did the "guess underneath the cup" thing there with the bat— Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) December 23, 2022
What's the point
Why shanto picked the old bat? Then what was the point to bring bats on field to waste the time— Cric_Bro🇵🇰 (@cricket123321) December 23, 2022
Peak bangladeshi things...
Don't fool
Shanto just picked up the same bat..That reshuffle didn't fool anyone #BANvsIND— Apoorve Agarwal (@apoorve2189) December 23, 2022
Tactics
Time wasting tactics by Shanto, ab bass out kar do ise— Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) December 23, 2022
Deliberately
#INDvsBAN. Shanto wasting time deliberately?— Soma (@Visalmama) December 23, 2022
What a way
Amazing...Shanto was asking for a bat change and went with the old bat..what a way to pass time at end of the day..@ICC #BANvIND— Jayachandran (@jasurish) December 23, 2022
End of the day
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2— Sumit Rane (@sumit_rane07) December 23, 2022
1st Innings
Bangladesh: 227/10
India: 314/10
2nd Innings
Bangladesh: 7/0
Zakir Hasan: 2 Runs Not Out
Najmul Hossain Shanto: 5 Runs Not Out
Bangladesh Trail by 80 Runs#INDvsBAN #BANvsIND #INDvBAN #BANvIND
