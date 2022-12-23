BAN vs IND | Twitter blasts Najmul Hossain Shanto for fooling umpires in attempt for time wasting

After winning the first Test of the series against Bangladesh, India are again in a strong position as they took a lead by 87 runs in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer scored fifties in the game to take India to a decent total. Indian bowlers were troubling the opposition batters in the final session of the day as they allowed the opposition to score only seven runs from six overs. With the possibility of losing the opening wicket, batter Najmul Hossain Shanto was seen wasting the time.