BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Shakib al Hasan's experience comes to fore with pin-point accuracy in DRS call

Mehidy Hasan Miraj was bowling the 24th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery slightly outside off. Cheteshwar Puajra who was on the strike, advanced down the track but was beaten by the sharp turn and got trapped on the pads. There was a loud appeal from the team for LBW but the umpire turned it down. They were pondering upon the decision of taking a review but captain Shakib Al Hasan decided not to go for DRS displaying his brilliant skills as a captain.