BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Shakib al Hasan's experience comes to fore with pin-point accuracy in DRS call

Today at 11:13 AM
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the most experienced cricketers around the globe and his understanding of the game always turns out to be beneficial for Bangladesh. Shakib displayed it once again as he saved the team from the embarrassment of losing a review for LBW with pin-pint accuracy in judgment.
In response to Bangladesh's total of 227, India lost three wickets for 72 runs during the first session of the second day of the second Test. Taijul Islam has been bowling brilliantly for the hosts dismissing the top three of the batting unit. His bowling was superb throughout the session but Shakib Al Hasan’s game intelligence which saved Bangladesh from the embarrassment of losing a DRS on an LBW appeal was the most discussed point.
Mehidy Hasan Miraj was bowling the 24th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery slightly outside off. Cheteshwar Puajra who was on the strike, advanced down the track but was beaten by the sharp turn and got trapped on the pads. There was a loud appeal from the team for LBW but the umpire turned it down. They were pondering upon the decision of taking a review but captain Shakib Al Hasan decided not to go for DRS displaying his brilliant skills as a captain.
The Bangladesh skipper also explained to one of his teammates in the interval between the overs how the ball would have missed the leg stump. The replays proved Shakib to be absolutely correct as the ball was missing the stumps. Social media users were impressed with Shakib’s understanding of the pitch and praised him on Twitter.
