BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to ‘bleeding’ Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his acrobatic attempt goes in vain

Taijul Islam was the most impressive bowler for the hosts but Mehidy Hasan Miraz made the waves with a stunning effort on the field. Shreyas Iyer slashed at a delivery outside off from Taskin Ahmed and the aerial shot was going past the gully. Mehidy was assigned to the position and he leaped in the air in an attempt to take the blinder. He almost pulled off a sensational catch as the ball brushed his hand before its landing.