BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to ‘bleeding’ Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his acrobatic attempt goes in vain

Today at 1:13 PM
World-class fielders usually carve out dismissals for their team with sublime fielding efforts and they rarely go wrong. However, one of the brilliant fielding efforts from Mehidy Hasan Miraz went horribly wrong against Bangladesh as he almost caught a screamer but ended up hurting his face.
The second Test between India and Bangladesh has been an exciting contest so far with both teams still having a chance to win the fixture. Bangladesh scored 227 in the first innings and India came up with a strong response riding on the back of Rishabh Pant’s half-century.
Taijul Islam was the most impressive bowler for the hosts but Mehidy Hasan Miraz made the waves with a stunning effort on the field. Shreyas Iyer slashed at a delivery outside off from Taskin Ahmed and the aerial shot was going past the gully. Mehidy was assigned to the position and he leaped in the air in an attempt to take the blinder. He almost pulled off a sensational catch as the ball brushed his hand before its landing.
However, the effort went horribly wrong as the fielder landed face-first on the ground. Mehidy was seen bleeding after the incident and returned back to the hut. The spinner returned after a few overs but Twitterati praised him for his courageous effort to dismiss Shreyas Iyer.
That's scary!
December 23, 2022
Hope not serious
I hope Mehidy Hasan Miraj is fine..— Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) December 23, 2022
It looked scary as the ball hit him. Hope the injury is not serious.#INDvsBangladesh #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN #INDvBAN #TestCricket
Almost caught
Mehidy Hasan almost caught that ball.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Ttr5exQvLL— crickmoments (@crickmoments) December 23, 2022
Bleeding heavily
🚨 Mehidy Hasan Miraz got injured while trying to take a catch and is bleeding heavily from the nose.— The 100 (@The100_sports) December 23, 2022
Bangladesh physios are on the ground#MehidyHasanMiraz #BANvIND
Oops!
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is BLEEDING! pic.twitter.com/rrNHoJKZhd— Cricketangon (@cricketangon) December 23, 2022
Extremely dangerous
Falling flat on the face is extremely dangerous. Can feel the pain having fallen that way a few months back. I hope Mehidy is fine and recovers quickly. #INDvBAN— The AK 🇮🇳 (@MenKiBaat) December 23, 2022
What an attempt
What an attempt by mehidy hasan #INDvBAN— Adarsh Vardhan (@Adarsh9500) December 23, 2022
Terrific
Terrific attempt by Mehidy. Hope he is alright. Taskin really getting into his rythm.— Srinivas R (@srini_r_twit) December 23, 2022
Off the field
Mehidy off the field— AJAY (@ajay71845) December 23, 2022
Hope he is fine✌🏻
Oh nasty!
ohhh mehidy that was nastyyy— Hari Prasad (@harii_prasad) December 23, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.