BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to ‘bleeding’ Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his acrobatic attempt goes in vain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz got hurt in an abosultely stunning fielding effort

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:13 PM

World-class fielders usually carve out dismissals for their team with sublime fielding efforts and they rarely go wrong. However, one of the brilliant fielding efforts from Mehidy Hasan Miraz went horribly wrong against Bangladesh as he almost caught a screamer but ended up hurting his face.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh has been an exciting contest so far with both teams still having a chance to win the fixture. Bangladesh scored 227 in the first innings and India came up with a strong response riding on the back of Rishabh Pant’s half-century.

Taijul Islam was the most impressive bowler for the hosts but Mehidy Hasan Miraz made the waves with a stunning effort on the field. Shreyas Iyer slashed at a delivery outside off from Taskin Ahmed and the aerial shot was going past the gully. Mehidy was assigned to the position and he leaped in the air in an attempt to take the blinder. He almost pulled off a sensational catch as the ball brushed his hand before its landing. 

However, the effort went horribly wrong as the fielder landed face-first on the ground. Mehidy was seen bleeding after the incident and returned back to the hut. The spinner returned after a few overs but Twitterati praised him for his courageous effort to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. 

That's scary!

Hope not serious

Almost caught

Bleeding heavily

Oops!

Extremely dangerous

What an attempt

Terrific

Off the field

Oh nasty!

