BBL 2022-23 | Sydney Thunder terminate Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract due to behavioural issues

Today at 4:25 PM
Sydney Thunder have terminated their BBL contract with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi after a hearing held by Cricket Australia’s conduct commissioner. They received an official complaint about Farooqi's behaviour and decided to terminate the contract after the investigation and ruling by the commissioner.
Sydney Thunder have terminated Afghanistan pacer Fazalhar Farooqi after receiving an official complaint because of behavioural issues. The details of the incident that happened on Thursday were not revealed by Cricket Australia(CA). However, after a subsequent hearing and ruling by CA’s conduct commissioner, the franchise decided to end all ties with the player. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Gormon confirmed the development.
"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated. Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident," Germon stated.
An official release revealed that the pacer's contract was terminated after the commissioner's ruling regarding the incident.
"Sydney Thunder have terminated the contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, following a hearing held by Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commissioner. Following the Commissioner's ruling, Sydney Thunder took the extra step of terminating the contract," the official release read.
Farooqi was signed as a replacement for David Willey by the team in November. The Afghan cricketer picked five wickets from the first couple of matches in BBL and was bowling brilliantly for the team. However, with the pacer missing from the team they will have to look for a replacement for the remaining season.
