Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 CSK Team Player List

Despite finishing ninth on the league table in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept their success formula intact ahead of the mini-auction. Amidst all the speculations, they have retained Ravindra Jadeja, who was stripped of the captaincy midway through IPL 2022, and later on, MS Dhoni re-took the helm. Alongside Jadeja, CSK have kept almost every regular they have had in recent times, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, and Mitchell Santner among many others.

With INR 20.45 Crores left in their kitty, CSK, in all likelihood, will prioritize acquiring an overseas fast bowler who can lead the pace attack. They won’t have the services of Dwayne Bravo, who has been appointed as their new bowling coach after he made up his mind to retire from the tournament. Besides, with Suresh Raina no longer in the mix, they might go for someone who can play as an anchor at No. 3.