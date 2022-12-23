Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:10 PM
Rather than making any surprising moves that could have raised many eyebrows, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings, unsurprisingly, kept everything simple ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, and Robin Uthappa were the only notable ones among the eight players they released.
IPL 2023 CSK Team Player List
- MS Dhoni (c) - ₹12 Crores,
- Ravindra Jadeja - ₹16 Crores,
- Devon Conway - ₹1 Crore,
- Ruturaj Gaikwad - ₹6 Crores,
- Ambati Rayudu - ₹6.75 Crores,
- Subhranshu Senapati - ₹20 Lakhs,
- Moeen Ali - ₹8 Crores,
- Shivam Dube - ₹4 Crores,
- Rajvardhan Hangargekar - ₹1.5 Crores,
- Dwaine Pretorius - ₹50 Lakhs,
- Mitchell Santner - ₹1.9 Crores,
- Tushar Deshpande - ₹20 Lakhs,
- Mukesh Chowdhary - ₹20 Lakhs,
- Matheesha Pathirana - ₹20 Lakhs,
- Simarjeet Singh - ₹20 Lakhs,
- Deepak Chahar - ₹14 Crores,
- Prashant Solanki - ₹1.2 Crores,
- Maheesh Theekshana - ₹70 Lakhs,
Despite finishing ninth on the league table in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kept their success formula intact ahead of the mini-auction. Amidst all the speculations, they have retained Ravindra Jadeja, who was stripped of the captaincy midway through IPL 2022, and later on, MS Dhoni re-took the helm. Alongside Jadeja, CSK have kept almost every regular they have had in recent times, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Dwaine Pretorius, and Mitchell Santner among many others.
With INR 20.45 Crores left in their kitty, CSK, in all likelihood, will prioritize acquiring an overseas fast bowler who can lead the pace attack. They won’t have the services of Dwayne Bravo, who has been appointed as their new bowling coach after he made up his mind to retire from the tournament. Besides, with Suresh Raina no longer in the mix, they might go for someone who can play as an anchor at No. 3.
More to follow…
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.