Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2023

Despite having almost all of their bases covered, Delhi Capitals managed a mid-table finish in the last season and they would be definitely keen to lift the trophy this time. DC released only four players ahead of the mini-auction and would aim to build a backup in the mini auction for the IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 DC Team Player List Rishabh Pant - ₹16 crores

- ₹16 crores Prithvi Shaw- ₹7.5 crores

David Warner - ₹6.25 crores

- ₹6.25 crores Yash Dhull - ₹50 lakhs

Rovman Powell- ₹2.80 crores

Axar Patel- ₹9 crores

Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crores

- ₹6.5 crores Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakhs

Lalit Yadav - ₹65 lakhs

Ripal Patel - ₹20 lakhs

Anrich Nortje - ₹6.5 crores

Mustafizur Rehman - ₹2 crores

Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crores

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crores

Syed Khaleel Ahmed - ₹5.25 crores

Ahmed - ₹5.25 crores Chetan Sakariya- ₹4.2 crores

Pravin Dubey - ₹50 lakhs

Lungi Ngidi - ₹50 lakhs

Vicky Ostwal- ₹20 lakhs Delhi Capitals boast a powerful batting unit including the opening duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Besides, Mitchell Marsh will provide an attacking element in the middle order while Rovman Powell can finish the innings in style. They traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the bidding process after splashing Rs 10.75 crores for him in the last auction, potentially because he leaked runs with an economy of 9.78 in IPL 2022. Among the aggressors, DC might need to go for a batter who can anchor the innings to hold one end. Also, they don't have a leg-spinner in the squad and so are required to fill that slot in the mini auction with an available purse of Rs 19.45 Crores. More to follow...