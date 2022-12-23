Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans were phenomenal in their first appearance winning 10 games out of 14 and topping the points table in the IPL 2022. Ahead of the upcoming season, GT have retained most of their members from the title-winning squad. David Miller and Hardik Pandya are retained as they were major contributors with the bat. Also, Rashid Khan will lead the spin attack while Mohammed Shami would be the spearhead in the fast bowling department.