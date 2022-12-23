Gujarat Titans squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:38 PM
After making waves in their debut season by clinching the maiden IPL trophy, Gujarat Titans have retained their core team from the previous season. GT appears to have a sorted lineup with only the exclusion of Lockie Ferguson and so they might look for an overseas pacer in the mini auction.
IPL 2023 GT Team Player List
- Shubman Gill - ₹8 crores
- Abhinav Satrangani - ₹2.6 crores
- David Miller- ₹3 crores
- Wriddhiman Saha - ₹1.9 crores
- Matthew Wade - ₹2.4 crores
- Hardik Pandya - ₹15 crores
- Rahul Tewatia - ₹9 crores
- Vijay Shankar- ₹ 1.4 crores
- Rashid Khan - ₹15 crores
- Mohammed Shami - ₹6.25 crores
- Noor Ahmed- ₹30 lakhs
- R Sai Kishore - ₹3 crores
- Jayant Yadav - ₹1.7 crores
- Darshan Nalkande - ₹20 lakhs
- Yash Dayal - ₹3.2 crores
- Alzarri Joseph - ₹2.4 crores
- Pradeep Sangwan - ₹20 lakhs
- B Sai Sudarshan - ₹20 lakhs
Gujarat Titans were phenomenal in their first appearance winning 10 games out of 14 and topping the points table in the IPL 2022. Ahead of the upcoming season, GT have retained most of their members from the title-winning squad. David Miller and Hardik Pandya are retained as they were major contributors with the bat. Also, Rashid Khan will lead the spin attack while Mohammed Shami would be the spearhead in the fast bowling department.
GT traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahamanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction. Only Fergsuon is the notable exclusion from the team and so they might look for an overseas pacer in the mini auction to strengthen the pace attack. Also, the team might look for a solid middle-order batter to support Hardik Pandya and David Miller with a purse of 19.25 Crore rupees.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.