IPL 2023 | Rating auction strategy of all ten franchises

Here's a look at how all ten teams have made their moves at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7/10

RCB came into the auction with just ₹8.75 crores in the kitty so it was very unlikely that they would have a huge impact signing. However, the entire reason for them not possessing a huge purse was the fact that they have their lineup pretty much confirmed as our predicted xi shows. The acquisition of Reece Topley for 1.9 crores and Will Jacks for 3.2 Crores might come in handy should one of the foreign players become unavailable. Had they signed another experienced leg spinner to the squad, the rating might have been higher.

Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

Coming off a terrible IPL season is not something that Chennai Super Kings are accustomed to, so it was expected to see them go big this time around. They missed the services of Deepak Chahar last season after the pacer was ruled out for the entire season so that is almost like a new signing for them. They did, however, splash the cash and the acquisition of Ben Stokes puts them right at the top of the contenders' list yet again. The only problem that they might truly face is which foreign players to pick in a team filled with overseas talent.

Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Mumbai Indians - 5/10

Much like Chennai, Mumbai are not used to being home watching the IPL playoffs. While they gave a sense of how good their core could be going forward last season, their auction strategy left many puzzled. Spending an enormous amount of 17.5 crore on Cameron Green looked like a panic buy once Sam Curran was taken by Punjab. The lack of an experienced spinner was evident last season and the signing of Piyush Chawla is not the solution if they want to win the title again.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ramandeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals - 9/10

Coming into the auction with just 13.2 Crore in the bank, Rajasthan went all out for Harry Brook with a 13 crore bid which was not enough. They recovered brilliantly though and signed up Jason Holder who will add some more experience along with his cricket ability to the team. For a team that looked great last season, they will be one of the favorites to make the playoffs again this year. With Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, and Joe Root, they added even more firepower should they need it this season.

Predicted XI:Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders - 7/10

The Knight Riders did all wrong last year in the auction, and they paid the price, having finished seventh in the last season. It forced them to release a total of 14 players from their mix, which although, did not help to get a big sum at the auction. In fact, they had the least purse among the 10 franchises. Yet, this time, they did reasonably well, acquiring the likes of N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, and Shakib Al Hasan, who can play big if the opportunity arrives.

Predicted XI:Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans - 6/10

Gujarat decided to trade away Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders in order to open up some cap space for themselves at the auction. They decided to use the Ferguson money on Kane Williamson and Shivam Mavi. While one could argue that it is an even trade, Williamson’s form and Mavi’s injury history do add some question marks to that argument. It will be interesting to see how they use Josh Little and Odean Smith but overall, GT might be slightly disappointed after the highs of last season’s auction.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Willamson, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph

Delhi Capitals 5/10

Before even heading to the auction, the Capitals had almost all bases covered. However, they could have used their ₹19.45 Crore better, rather than spending heavily on Mukesh Kumar and Rilee Rossouw. Mukesh, in all likelihood, will replace Shardul Thakur, who has been traded to Kolkata Knight Riders this year. Phil Salt and Manish Pandey were their other notable signings, who will probably come into the mix only if their regulars fail to live up to the expectations.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar

Punjab Kings - 1/10

It is very rare that a team walks into the auction with the biggest purse and signs the best available player and still looks without a soul. How Punjab managed to mess this up is beyond comprehension and unless Sam Curran can score a thousand runs and claim 30 wickets, this team is going nowhere. How they left over 12 crores in their purse at the end of one of the most expensive auctions is just inexplicable. The one rating point that we have given them is for holding the record for the most expensive signing in IPL history.

Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8/10

More often than not, the Sunrisers seemed a helpless side in IPL 2022, particularly because their squad had little balance. They have to do a lot of work in the auction to make things right, and they succeeded in almost every base. To replace Kane Williamson, they brought in Mayank Agarwal, who might potentially lead them as well. Apart from that, they broke their bank to acquire in-form Harry Brook. They always boast of having a potent pace attack, but this time, they have a wicket-taking spinner as well in Adil Rashid. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the Sunrisers pull off something extraordinary next year.

Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Glenn Philips, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Lucknow Super Giants - 5/10

The Super Giants had ₹23.35 crore in their purse before entering the auction in Kochi, largely because they let go of their star all-rounder Jason Holder. To replace him, they tried hard to get Sam Curran, but could not get success. In the end, they ended up landing Nicholas Pooran for ₹16 Crore. Surely, it was not their initial plan to bring an overseas wicketkeeper in place of an out-and-out all-rounder, which affected their grading as well. To replace Holder, they only brought in Daniel Sams and Romario Shepherd as backup, which was quite surprising. Of course, they could have used their money more wisely during the bidding war.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan