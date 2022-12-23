Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2023

Ahead of the 2023 retention announcement, KKR decided to part ways with a bunch of players notably Pat Cummins. However, before they did that they decided to not wait for the auction as far as the player acquisition was concerned and dipped their feet into the trade market. Not only did they replace Cummins with Ferguson, and get an all-purpose Indian star in the form of Shardul Thakur, they even secured the services of Rahmanullah Gurbaz to ease the pressure on their opening pair. In Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana, they have two excellent players with the bat to complement the ever-reliable bowling spine of Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh have shown their ability with both ball and bat in recent seasons, so it is relatively safe to say that KKR know who their core players are.