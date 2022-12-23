Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 LSG Team Player List

LSG assembled a squad good enough to compete in their first very first auction - something experienced team struggle with every single year. They have retained a majority of those players as well with the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya still with the team. Ayush Badoni was a revelation last season and with Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, their bowling unit seems to have enough in it as well. The biggest “signing” for them, however, will be Mark Wood, who missed last season with an injury but was retained this year nonetheless.

Despite all this star power at their disposal, Lucknow Super Giants will enter the auction with a decent purse of 23.35 crore. A major reason for this was their decision to part ways with Jason Holder who was a 8.75 crore cap hit for them last season. Having also sent Manish Pandey (4.60 cr) and Evin Lewis (2 cr) back to the auction, they have given themselves a good chance of landing one of the major names available in the auction this year. Another batsman in their ranks will do them no harm and if they can find a death over specialist, they are in with a real shout for the 2023 IPL season.