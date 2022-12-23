Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:04 PM
While Gujarat Titans won it all in their first season in the IPL, Lucknow Super Giants had a great debut campaign as well. They managed to make the playoffs in their very first attempt and were narrowly edged out by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator to bring down the curtains.
IPL 2023 LSG Team Player List
- KL Rahul- 17 crore
- Quinton De Kock - 6.75 crore
- Manan Vohra - 20 lakh
- Ayush Badoni- 20 lakh)
- Marcus Stoinis- 9.2 crore
- Deepak Hooda- 5.75 crore
- Krunal Pandya- 8.25 crore
- Kyle Myers- 50 lakh
- Karan Sharma- 20 lakh
- Ravi Bishnoi- 4 crore
- Mark Wood- 7.5 crore
- Avesh Khan- 10 crore
- K Gowtham- 90 lakh
- Mohsin Khan- 20 lakh
- Mayank Yadav- 20 lakh
LSG assembled a squad good enough to compete in their first very first auction - something experienced team struggle with every single year. They have retained a majority of those players as well with the likes of KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya still with the team. Ayush Badoni was a revelation last season and with Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, their bowling unit seems to have enough in it as well. The biggest “signing” for them, however, will be Mark Wood, who missed last season with an injury but was retained this year nonetheless.
Despite all this star power at their disposal, Lucknow Super Giants will enter the auction with a decent purse of 23.35 crore. A major reason for this was their decision to part ways with Jason Holder who was a 8.75 crore cap hit for them last season. Having also sent Manish Pandey (4.60 cr) and Evin Lewis (2 cr) back to the auction, they have given themselves a good chance of landing one of the major names available in the auction this year. Another batsman in their ranks will do them no harm and if they can find a death over specialist, they are in with a real shout for the 2023 IPL season.
More to follow..
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.