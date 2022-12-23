Meg Lanning to return to Australia’s squad for Pakistan ODIs

In August, Meg Lanning announced her decision to step away for a break due to personal reasons after leading Australia to win the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 30-year-old will be back in action on January 16 when Australia will play at home against Pakistan for the first ODI in three-match series. However, Alyssa Healy, who took over the Australian captaincy for the recent tour of India, will miss the Pakistan series following the calf strain she recently picked up. In her absence, Beth Mooney will take the big gloves.