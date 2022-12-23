Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:07 PM
Mumbai Indians would like to shrug off their disappointment from the IPL 2022 after they finished at the bottom of the points table. The team have an opportunity to bring a drastic change in the results as their batting unit includes in-form Suryakumar Yadav along with young talent like Tilak Verma.
IPL 2023 MI Team Player List
- Rohit Sharma - ₹16 crores,
- Suryakumar Yadav - ₹8 crores,
- Ishan Kishan - ₹15.25 crores,
- Dewald Brevis- ₹3 crores,
- N Tilak Varma - ₹1.70 crores,
- Tim David - ₹8.25 crores,
- Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakhs,
- Hrithik Shokeen - ₹20 lakhs,
- Arjun Tendulkar - ₹30 lakhs,
- Jasprit Bumrah - ₹12 crores
- Jofra Archer - ₹8 crores,
- Mohammed Ashraf - ₹20 lakhs
- Jason Behrendorff - ₹75 lakhs
- Kumar Kartikeya - ₹20 lakhs
- Akash Madhval - ₹20 lakhs
- Tristan Stubbs - ₹20 lakhs
Ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians retained their prolific batting unit, which includes India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Predictably, they also retained youngsters like Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis who were impressive last season. Ahead of the bidding process before the start of the season, the five-time champions released Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith, which led to the need of adding bowlers in the mini-auction for the franchise. Also, their bowling looked weak in the last season as no one except for Daniel Sams bowled effectively enough to support Jasprit Bumrah. However, Jofra Archer will return this season and the bowling duo of him and Bumrah can wreak havoc in the IPL 2023.
At the auction table, MI must look forward to buying some spinners as they released Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, and Mayank Markande before the bidding process. The team have a purse of Rs 20.55 Crore and strengthening the bowling unit might be their priority before the start of the season.
More to follow...
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.