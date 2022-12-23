Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2023

Ahead of the mini-auction for the IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians retained their prolific batting unit, which includes India’s all-format captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Suryakumar Yadav. Predictably, they also retained youngsters like Tilak Verma and Dewald Brevis who were impressive last season. Ahead of the bidding process before the start of the season, the five-time champions released Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith, which led to the need of adding bowlers in the mini-auction for the franchise. Also, their bowling looked weak in the last season as no one except for Daniel Sams bowled effectively enough to support Jasprit Bumrah. However, Jofra Archer will return this season and the bowling duo of him and Bumrah can wreak havoc in the IPL 2023.