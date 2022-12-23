Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2023

Today at 11:58 AM
Punjab Kings formed a star-studded squad in the IPL 2022 and adopted an ultra-aggressive batting approach but all the tactics were thrown out of the window as they finished sixth on the points table. Going into the auction, PBKS released several players and opted for an overhaul of the batting unit.
IPL 2023 PBKS Team Player List
- Shikhar Dhawan - ₹8.25 crores
- Jonny Bairstow- ₹6.75 crores
- Nathan Ellis- ₹75 lakhs
- Atharva Taide- ₹20 lakhs
- Shahrukh Khan- ₹9 crores
- Liam Livingstone- ₹11.50 crores
- Odean Smith- ₹6 crores
- Rishi Dhawan- ₹55 lakhs
- Arshdeep Singh- ₹4 crores
- Kagiso Rabada- ₹9.25 crores
- Rahul Chahar- ₹5.25 crores
- Harpreet Brar- ₹3.8 crores
- Raj Angad Bawa- ₹2 crores
- Baltej Dhanda- ₹20 lakhs
- Bhanuka Rajapaksa- ₹50 lakhs
Punjab Kings believed in an aggressive brand of cricket in the last season but things didn’t work out as they would have wanted as they finished in sixth place in the points table. Yet, they retained all their prolific hitters, including Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Jonny Bairstow, who were at the center stage last season.
Having released their last season’s skipper Mayank Agarwal, the Kings, among the swashbuckling hitters, might bring someone in the middle order who can hold the innings from one end. As usual, they have the budget as well, boasting of INR 32.2 Crores.
More to follow...
