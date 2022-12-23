Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:09 PM
Rajasthan Royals, the second-best franchise in IPL 2022, did not go for freeing up their purse for the coming auction. Instead, they decided to release a total of nine little-known players, of which five were from overseas, including James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
IPL 2023 RR Team Player List
- Sanju Samson (capt) ₹14 Crores,
- Jos Buttler ₹10 Crores,
- Yashasvi Jaiswal ₹4 Crores,
- Shimron Hetmyer ₹8.5 Crores,
- Devdutt Padikkal ₹7.75 Crores,
- Dhruv Jurel ₹20 Lakhs,
- Riyan Parag ₹3.8 Crores,
- Prasidh Krishna ₹10 Crores,
- Trent Boult ₹8 Crores,
- Obed McCoy ₹75 Lakhs,
- Navdeep Saini ₹2.6 Crores,
- Kuldeep Sen ₹20 Lakhs,
- Kuldip Yadav ₹20 Lakhs,
- R Ashwin ₹5 Crores,
- Yuzvendra Chahal ₹6.5 Crores,
- KC Cariappa ₹30 Lakhs
In IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals (RR) enjoyed significant success until they lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the final in a humiliating manner. Predictably, just for the sake of one bad result, they did not go for wholesale changes and kept their core, consisting of Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Sanju Samson among many stars, in the mix. As a result, they only had INR 13.2 Crore in the bag,
On paper, the Royals arguably had the strongest playing XI in IPL 2022. All they required was an out-an-out all-rounder who could bat at No. 6 or 7 and also could finish the innings with a flurry. Without any doubt, their primary target at the mini-auction in Kochi would be someone who can fill that void.
More to follow…
