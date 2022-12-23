Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 RCB Team Player List

In the build-up to IPL 2023 auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released the fewest number of players (five) among the 10 franchises, which, of course, was quite surprising. In the past, they tended to let go of numerous stars from their roster to find themselves among the ones who have had the highest purse in the mini-auction. This time, Faf du Plessis and Co. only had INR 8.75 Crore, the second-lowest money after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Although the Royal Challengers head coach Mike Hesson is confident about the availability of Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2023, the franchise is expected to get someone from the mini-auction who can deliver a similar role. Maxwell broke his leg while celebrating the birthday of one of his friends in November, and has already been ruled out of the ongoing BBL. Besides, they need someone like Mayank Agarwal who can bat aggressively at the top, which will allow Virat Kohli to bat at his familiar No. 3 role.