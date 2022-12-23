Sunrisers Hyderbad squad for IPL 2023

Today at 12:07 PM
After finishing eighth in the IPL 2022, Sunrisers Hyderabad have released Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran – two of their marquee batters – before heading to Kochi for the mini-auction. With the highest purse of INR 42.25 Crore, the Orange Army will search for a new captain before anything else.
IPL 2023 SRH Team Player List
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar ₹4.2 Crores,
- Abdul Samad ₹4 Crores,
- Aiden Markram ₹2.6 Crores,
- Rahul Tripathi ₹8.5 Crores,
- Glenn Phillips ₹1.5 Crores,
- Abhishek Sharma ₹6.5 Crores,
- Marco Jansen ₹4.2 Crores,
- Washington Sundar ₹8.75 Crores,
- Fazalhaq Farooqi ₹50 Lakhs,
- Kartik Tyagi ₹4 Crores,
- T Natarajan ₹4 Crores,
- Umran Malik ₹4 Crores,
Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad had let go of as many as 12 players to boost their budget available in the bidding war. This ideally suggests they are the frontrunners to get one of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green among all-rounders. But what they have really required at this point is someone who can succeed Kane Williamson. However, it won’t be any surprise if they re-acquire Kane Williamson for a relatively cheap price than INR 14 Crore, for which he had been retained before the last year’s auction.
The Sunrisers have four overseas slots remaining. They will try to bring one overseas batter who can be reliable throughout the innings, and one who can keep the wickets. Ideally, their following target among many others should be a prolific seam-bowling all-rounder, who can reap rewards with both bat and ball.
More to follow…
