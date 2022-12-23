Sunrisers Hyderbad squad for IPL 2023

Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad had let go of as many as 12 players to boost their budget available in the bidding war. This ideally suggests they are the frontrunners to get one of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green among all-rounders. But what they have really required at this point is someone who can succeed Kane Williamson. However, it won’t be any surprise if they re-acquire Kane Williamson for a relatively cheap price than INR 14 Crore, for which he had been retained before the last year’s auction.