BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mehedy Hasan Miraj's spell sets up thriller on Day 3

When Bangladesh started the day with both their openers at the crease, many might have predicted that with visitors having word-class spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin will wrap the opposition on a low total. However, Zakir Hasan and Litton Das provided resistance for the team scoring fifties and helped the team post a total of 231 runs. Litton scored 73 runs while Hasan played a knock of 51 runs. The visitors were challenged with a target of 145 runs to win but the situation has become tricky for them after the kind of manner in which the day concluded.