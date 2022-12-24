BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mehedy Hasan Miraj's spell sets up thriller on Day 3

Today at 5:16 PM
The second Test between India and Bangladesh has turned out to be a paradise for spinners as there is tremendous assistance for them on the surface. Mehedy Hasan Miraj made full use of the spin-friendly conditions taking three wickets in the final session and pushing the hosts into trouble.
When Bangladesh started the day with both their openers at the crease, many might have predicted that with visitors having word-class spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin will wrap the opposition on a low total. However, Zakir Hasan and Litton Das provided resistance for the team scoring fifties and helped the team post a total of 231 runs. Litton scored 73 runs while Hasan played a knock of 51 runs. The visitors were challenged with a target of 145 runs to win but the situation has become tricky for them after the kind of manner in which the day concluded.
India soon came to bat but lost their batters in quick succession. The ball was turning miles away from the batters as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehedy Hasan Miraj bowled in rough. Miraj was bowling brilliantly and he decimated India’s top order with the dismissal of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. By the end of the day, Miraj conceded just 12 runs from his eight overs and picked three wickets. India were on 45/4 while chasing 145 runs and their top order back in the hut.
The visitors will now rely on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who are still to arrive at the crease but Miraj’s spell made the fixture exciting. Twiterratis also expressed their emotions after an interesting day of play concluded in the evening.
