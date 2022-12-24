More Options

BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj silences Litton Das after rattling his stumps

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Litton Das on a score of 73 runs

(Getty Images)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:11 PM

Fast bowlers are one of the most animated characters on the cricket field and they show their aggression time and again after taking a wicket. Mohammed Siraj also displayed an aggressive celebration after rattling Litton Das’ stumps by suggesting the batter to shut his mouth with his gestures.

India are on verge of bundling out Bangladesh in the second Test as the hosts were reduced to 220/9 after 68 overs. They are in a strong position in the game and Mohammed Siraj’s fine spell to send Litton Das back to pavilion has been the key reason. Litton was heading for a big score after his fifty and that might have pushed India under pressure but Siraj produced a jaffa to dismiss the batter. 

Siraj ws bowling the 67th over of the innings and Litton was well settled with a score of 73 runs to his name. The batter was facing the first delivery of the over and Siraj bowled a nip backer on a good length which completely bamboozled him. The stumps were shattered and the bowler was seen pumped up after the dismissal. 

Also, Siraj put a finger on his lips while having a look in the direction of the batter. Fans quickly flooded the social media with their reaction praising Siraj for his superb delivery. 

Absolute ripper!

That's very crucial wicket!

Pumped up!

Great delivery!

Unplayable Siraj!

Almost won!

Hahahhaha! LOL xD xD

Now, that's called aggression!

Ee sala cup namde!

Very good one!

