BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj silences Litton Das after rattling his stumps

India are on verge of bundling out Bangladesh in the second Test as the hosts were reduced to 220/9 after 68 overs. They are in a strong position in the game and Mohammed Siraj’s fine spell to send Litton Das back to pavilion has been the key reason. Litton was heading for a big score after his fifty and that might have pushed India under pressure but Siraj produced a jaffa to dismiss the batter.