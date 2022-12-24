BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Mohammed Siraj silences Litton Das after rattling his stumps

Today at 3:11 PM
Fast bowlers are one of the most animated characters on the cricket field and they show their aggression time and again after taking a wicket. Mohammed Siraj also displayed an aggressive celebration after rattling Litton Das’ stumps by suggesting the batter to shut his mouth with his gestures.
India are on verge of bundling out Bangladesh in the second Test as the hosts were reduced to 220/9 after 68 overs. They are in a strong position in the game and Mohammed Siraj’s fine spell to send Litton Das back to pavilion has been the key reason. Litton was heading for a big score after his fifty and that might have pushed India under pressure but Siraj produced a jaffa to dismiss the batter.
Siraj ws bowling the 67th over of the innings and Litton was well settled with a score of 73 runs to his name. The batter was facing the first delivery of the over and Siraj bowled a nip backer on a good length which completely bamboozled him. The stumps were shattered and the bowler was seen pumped up after the dismissal.
Also, Siraj put a finger on his lips while having a look in the direction of the batter. Fans quickly flooded the social media with their reaction praising Siraj for his superb delivery.
December 24, 2022
Mohammad Siraj gets the all important wicket of Liton Das for 73.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2022
Celebration from Siraj after getting big Wicket of Liton Das! pic.twitter.com/jP9rmEs4kI— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) December 24, 2022
Siraj break throw wicket by litton das— ❤Dhinesh❤ (@Dhinesh14735596) December 24, 2022
Mohammad Siraj gets the all important wicket of Liton Das for 73.— 24 NEWS CRICKET (@24newscricket) December 24, 2022
Siraj strikes a big wicket of Liton Das... Siraj is winning the rivalry between him and Liton Das... #INDvsBAN #BANvsIND— Suryansh (@Suryansh1329) December 24, 2022
Litton Das is trending now 👀— Rohan De (@RohanDe24) December 24, 2022
Own Siraj— Elijah Impey 🐡 (@BreatheRaina) December 24, 2022
RCB Blood Siraj 🔥 . pic.twitter.com/UYKeIijBJd— Ashmit Yadav (@Ashmity1112) December 24, 2022
That was brilliant from siraj— Manoj (@RafaMaxVirat) December 24, 2022
