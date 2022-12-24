BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's 'back your gut feeling' gesture after losing DRS

Today at 12:49 PM
It is a tough job for captains to get their DRS call correct and especially in case of the LBW, they have to rely on the other fielders. However, KL Rahul predicted the inside edge correctly on a LBW appeal against Bangladesh but it all went in vain as a fielder convinced him to go for referral.
After taking a lead of 87 runs in the first innings, India reduced Bangladesh to 70/4 on day 3 at one point of time. Zakir Hasan was fighting the lone battle against the Indian bowlers as he scored fifty but was dismissed on 51 later in the day. Apart from bowling very well, the Indians have been pretty accurate around the DRS calls throughout the game and KL Rahul also did one such spot-on judgment. However, it all went in vain as one of the fielders convinced him to take DRS and India lost the review.
Jaydev Unadkat was bowling the 37th over of the innings and he bowled a delivery seaming in to Zakir Hasan. The ball struck on the pads of the batter and there was a loud appeal from the Indian team. Jaydev Unadkat and Rishabh Pant showed huge excitement but the umpire ruled it as not out. KL Rahul stepped in and he was telling the teammates that there was a clear inside edge.
However, there was a twist in the tale as someone from the teammates convinced him to for the review. Rahul obliged and went for the review but the slow motion replay clearly showed a big spike on UltraEdge. The review proved Rahul’s judgment to be correct. He was disappointed after the visitors lost the review and expressed his displeasure immediately.
Rahul was seen tapping both his hands on his head conveying himself to be more firm with his judgment and back it with actions. Twitterati were quick to notice Rahul’s incredible skills and praised him for spotting the inside edge.
And yes! Lost all the reviews there!
December 24, 2022
Ummm!
Courtesy: Great KL Rahul https://t.co/WdIWSU4Zh2— srikrishna 🏏🏀 (@1998Srikrishna) December 24, 2022
That was clear bat involved!
Rule no. 1 For Indian Captain:— The Analyst (@Sharmaji_011) December 24, 2022
Never take a DRS on pant's Advice#RishabhPant #KLRahul #INDvBAN #IndVSBan review
Yeah! Definetly!
KL Rahul shld be the most undeserving Indian Cricketer to don the captaincy ever. Does not earn it based on achievement or capability. Pujara & Ashwin are more qualified. KL factor is intriguing. He cannot even walk into the team as a batsman 5 out of 8 yrs avg below 25— Krish Ramkumar (@krish_ramkumar) December 24, 2022
No! He didn't take that. It was forced!
Super DRS Baaga Teeskunnadu @klrahul 🙏— SATISH 🇮🇳 (@satishkotagiri1) December 24, 2022
Hahahaha! Is it?
KL Rahul should take pant decision into account more often in reviews.....he got the best view— Shinzo (@shinzohattori5) December 24, 2022
Pant is asking not to take review and KL goes with bowler,happening many times
No trust!
That review sums up KL Rahul - the cricketer. Knew there was an edge but didn't trust himself. Lack of conviction and self belief.— ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) December 24, 2022
Shouldn't even care about Siraj, Ashwin and Virat's opinion while taking review.
ok! It's fine.
Gems of KL Rahul:— चेतक (@CheTak__) December 24, 2022
Lost all the reviews in less than 37 overs of game 😁
Yes! he was...
Kl rahul was right— Rohit Kalal (@76Rohitvro) December 24, 2022
Very bad!
KL Rahul suggested there was bat involved and yet was forced into a review. Ummm. #INDvBAN #BANvsIND— Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) December 24, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.