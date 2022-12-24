BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's 'back your gut feeling' gesture after losing DRS

After taking a lead of 87 runs in the first innings, India reduced Bangladesh to 70/4 on day 3 at one point of time. Zakir Hasan was fighting the lone battle against the Indian bowlers as he scored fifty but was dismissed on 51 later in the day. Apart from bowling very well, the Indians have been pretty accurate around the DRS calls throughout the game and KL Rahul also did one such spot-on judgment. However, it all went in vain as one of the fielders convinced him to take DRS and India lost the review.