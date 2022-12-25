AUS vs SA | Scott Boland retains his place in team for Melbourne Test

Today at 1:06 PM
After winning the first Test against Australia, South Africa have backed their winning combination for the second Test as well. Josh Hazlwood continues to recover from the side strain and will miss the fixture. Scott Boland has retained his place in the squad as a result and he will return to the venue of his Test debut on Monday.
Skipper Pat Cummins stated that Hazlewood was not in condition to play and he himself was not willing to take part in the match.
"We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone. It's a mark of the man really, he himself said 'don't feel quite right' so he kind of pulled himself out of selection. We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it's another great example." Cummins stated to reporters, quoted ICC.
David Warner will become the 14th Australian to play 100 Tests when he will line up against South Africa in Melbourne. However, he will be looking forward to notch up a hundred as the veteran batter scored a ton last time in January 2020. The batting unit remains the same with Steve Smith and Marnus Labushcagne to be the key batters for the team.
With the race for a spot in the World Test Championship final getting more intense, Australia would like to extend their lead at the top with a win.
