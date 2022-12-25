BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin scripts whitewash with decisive knock in Dhaka

Today at 11:35 AM
Test cricket is considered to be the best format for its ability to produce twists and turns throughout the course of five days. The second Test between India and Bangladesh produced a thriller but Ravichandran Ashwin’s knock of unbeaten 42 runs in the end helped India secure a three-wicket win.
After winning the first Test against Bangladesh, India were involved in a thriller against the hosts in the second Test. Batting first, Bangladesh posted 227 in the first innings as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with the ball, taking four wickets each. In response, the visitors were reduced to 94/4 at one point of time. However, Rishabh Pant’s 93 and iyer'> Shreyas iyer’s 87 helped them to recover and the team scored 314 taking a lead by 87 runs in the first innings.
As Zakir Hasan and Litton Das scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings, Bangladesh set up a target of 145 runs for the Indian team and it was never going to be easy on a turning track. The fixture turned out to be a close contest as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled on tight lines and reduced India to 74/7. They were on verge of first Test victory against India but the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin came to the rescue for the visitors.
Both of them tackled the spinners incredibly well and registered second highest partnership for the eighth wicket for India in the fourth innings with a 71-run stand. Shreyas scored unbeaten 29 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin was at the crease till the end with a knock of 42 runs. Ashwin also adopted attacking approach time and again smashing four boundaries and a six.
Twiterrati expressed their joy over the Indian victory and praised Ashwin for playing a decisive knock.
