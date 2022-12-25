BAN vs IND | Twitter reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin scripts whitewash with decisive knock in Dhaka

As Zakir Hasan and Litton Das scored half-centuries for the hosts in the second innings, Bangladesh set up a target of 145 runs for the Indian team and it was never going to be easy on a turning track. The fixture turned out to be a close contest as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled on tight lines and reduced India to 74/7. They were on verge of first Test victory against India but the pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin came to the rescue for the visitors.