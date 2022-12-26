AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as Marnus Labuschagne orchestrates Dean Elgar's run-out with rocket throw

Today at 8:20 AM
Trying to sneak singles from the quality fielders who are placed within the 30-yard circle is always a risk in cricket and the batters might have to pay a heavy price for their bravery. Dean Elgar experienced the same when he was caught short of the crease by Marnus Labuschagne with a direct hit.
After taking a lead of 1-0 in the series, Australia dominated the first session of the second day with their bowlers providing four wickets. The visitors ended the first session on 58/4 as the Australian bowlers kept attacking in the right areas. However, apart from Australia’s quality bowling, South Africa awarded two wickets on needless risks taken by batters, and one of those included Dean Elgar’s run-out.
Mitchell Starc was bowling the 23rd over of the innings and he bowled a fuller delivery slightly outside off on the penultimate ball to Dean Elgar. The batter pushed the ball just right to the mid-off and set off for a risky single. However, Marnus Labuschagne produced one of the best fielding efforts to dismiss the batter.
Labuschagne moved swiftly to his right and hit the stumps while on move with a lightning quick throw. Elgar was caught short of the crease and so South Africa lost one of the reliable batters in the team.
Fans soon praised Labuschagne for his accurate and quick throw on social media.
Pays the price
GONE! Dean Elgar takes on Marnus Labuschagne's arm and pays the ultimate price! #PlayOfTheDay#AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/7mSpe9zWxk— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2022
Throw down
Labuschagne throws down Elgar's stumps with a direct! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/QbKsVbY8SJ— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2022
Beauty
Marnus you little beauty! #AUSvSA— criKvoice (@crikvoice) December 26, 2022
Walking off
Dean Elgar walking off right now.#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/lgIhmHk4xC— DTV ⭐️✋🏼☝🏼 (@bigvYNWA) December 26, 2022
KO'd
SA getting KO'd on Boxing Day #AUSvSA— Rishad Dsouza (@Rishouza) December 26, 2022
Dumb stuff
Truly hate run outs in test cricket. It is just dumb stuff and there’s no need for it. #AUSvSA— Sandru (@SandruAnandaraj) December 26, 2022
Batting collapse
There's always a run-out in a batting collapse 👀👀#AUSvSA #BoxingDayTest— Jordan Janssen (@JJordy1210) December 26, 2022
Christmas gift
Very good session for Aus , SA batters gave their wkt as Christmas gift 🎁 #AUSvSA— Kaustubh (@kaustubh_4579) December 26, 2022
Silly run
MARNUS! That was a brilliant throw but a silly silly run. #AUSvSA— Cat Jones (@Catty_Jones) December 26, 2022
Runs out of luck
Elgar doesn’t have enough legs and runs out of Christmas luck. #AUSvSA— mickeyg1973 (@mickeyg1973) December 26, 2022
