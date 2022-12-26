AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as 'million-dollar man' Cam Green wreaks havoc in Boxing Day Test days after earning lucrative IPL contract

Today at 1:14 PM
Cameron Green recently made waves in the IPL mini auction as Mumbai Indians bought him for a whooping amount of ₹17.5 Crores in the bidding process. Green lived up to all the hype around him on Monday, taking five wickets in the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Australia are on top against South Africa in the MCG Test as they skittled out the opposition on a total of 189 in the first innings. Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen scored half-centuries which helped the team cross the 150-run mark. Australia responded with 45/1 by the end of Day 1 and they are in a strong position.
Cameron Green shined with the ball on the opening day of the fixture as he scalped five wickets at a cost of 27 runs. The all-rounder was bought by Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded mini-auction for a huge amount of ₹17.5 Crores. The Australian proved his IPL contract with such an impressive spell including key dismissals of Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen.
Twitterati were quick to praise Green for his exploits in the first innings and for living up to his IPL contract.
Five for Green
Five wickets: Cameron Green!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2022
His haul has changed this final session! #MilestoneMoment#AUSvSA | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/Vuq9ofKheY
Money works!
Those 18CR!!!!!— Dharmish shah (@shah_dharmish) December 26, 2022
5-For on Boxing Day#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/0gpd6J4nIg
Decent price
If only Green took this 5 for a few days ago... he might have fetched a decent price in the @IPL auction #AUSvSA— Where's my blue tick? (@RMalacari) December 26, 2022
Outstanding
Outstanding bowling from Cam Green!!! Maiden five wicket haul in tests!!! Im sure its the first of many for the young man!!! #AUSvSA— Melissa Felton 💜 (@MelissaMF10) December 26, 2022
Greatest
Green joined mi and 2 days later took his first career fifer,greatest team on planet for a reason😎#AUSvSA— Tyrion (@Reverse_Sweep_) December 26, 2022
Just few days
If only Green took this 5 for a few days ago... he might have fetched a decent price in the @IPL auction #AUSvSA— Where's my blue tick? (@RMalacari) December 26, 2022
Breathing fire
Cameron green was breathing fire. 5 wickets for him he is surely going to add value to MI bowling attack.#AUSvSA— Masroor Gul (@Masroor_9) December 26, 2022
Too much
#CameronGreen from MCG to MI :— Ambika (@apmahapatra) December 26, 2022
175 Million you paid, not a penny too much #AUSvSA@CricketAus @mipaltan
Justify call
Cameron Green replies with 5fer to justify his #IPL call #IPLMiniAuction #IPLAuctions— Ashutosh Niranjan Sathe (@ashu1512) December 26, 2022
Massive salary
IPL hot pick Cameron Green celebrates his recently earned massive salary with a fiery five-wicket spell in the Boxing Day Test. @mipaltan must be mighty pleased with this effort.#BoxingDayTest— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) December 26, 2022
Rituals
Cameron Green completing all the rituals before getting proper phainta in IPL.#AUSvsSA #IPLMiniAuction— Jaii (@HouseofTi3red) December 26, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.