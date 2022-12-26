More Options

AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts as 'million-dollar man' Cam Green wreaks havoc in Boxing Day Test days after earning lucrative IPL contract

Cameron Green picked five wickets in the Melbourne Test

(ICC)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:14 PM

Cameron Green recently made waves in the IPL mini auction as Mumbai Indians bought him for a whooping amount of ₹17.5 Crores in the bidding process. Green lived up to all the hype around him on Monday, taking five wickets in the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia are on top against South Africa in the MCG Test as they skittled out the opposition on a total of 189 in the first innings. Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen scored half-centuries which helped the team cross the 150-run mark. Australia responded with 45/1 by the end of Day 1 and they are in a strong position. 

Cameron Green shined with the ball on the opening day of the fixture as he scalped five wickets at a cost of 27 runs. The all-rounder was bought by Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded mini-auction for a huge amount of ₹17.5 Crores. The Australian proved his IPL contract with such an impressive spell including key dismissals of  Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen.

Twitterati were quick to praise Green for his exploits in the first innings and for living up to his IPL contract. 

Five for Green

Money works!

Decent price

Outstanding

Greatest

Just few days

Breathing fire

Too much

Justify call

Massive salary

Rituals

 

 

