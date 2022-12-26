AUS vs SA | Twitter reacts to 'lucky' Dean Elgar's survival despite ball clipping stumps

Today at 6:57 AM
When a defensive shot from a batter rolls back onto his stumps, there are high chances of him getting dismissed with the ball hitting the wickets. However, Dean Elgar survived in his case against Australia after he defended a delivery near his feet and it rolled back onto the stumps.
After winning the first Test against South Africa, Australia have chosen to bowl first in the second Test. The pacers were bowling well in the first session and got the opening wicket as Scott Boland cleaned up Sarel Erwee on a score of 18. However, South Africa might have been reduced to 32/2 but Dean Elgar was lucky enough to survive even after the ball hit the stumps.
Scott Boland was bowling the 13th over of the innings and Elgar was facing the very first ball. He bowled a back of a length delivery to the batter and Elgar defended it near his feet. The ball rolled back gently onto the stumps and just clipped them. However, there was no pace on the ball and the bails were not dislodged as a result.
Twitteratis were quick to notice the incident and expressed their sentiments on social media as Elgar continued his innings as a stroke of luck favoured him.
