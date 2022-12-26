Australia pay tribute to late Shane Warne naming men's Test player award after leg spinner

Today at 4:18 PM
The Australian men's Test player of the year will be named after Shane Warne, who died suddenly at 52 in Match in Thailand. Cricket Australia (CA) made the announcement on Monday during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, taking place at the Warne's home ground - Melbourne Cricket Ground.
“As one of Australia’s all-time greats, it is fitting we acknowledge Shane’s extraordinary contribution to Test cricket by naming this award in his honour in perpetuity,” said Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley in a statement. “Whilst we continue to mourn his passing, it is fitting that we honour Shane at his beloved Boxing Day Test at the MCG.”
The Shane Warne Test Player Of The Year sounds pretty good to us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S5Iasx6Hyw— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 26, 2022
Hockley’s announcement came on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and South Africa at the MCG, where Warne took his 700th Test wicket and an Ashes hat-trick. Notably, in the wake of his death, the MCG's Great Southern Stand was renamed after Warne
The CA annual awards, headlined by the prestigious Allan Border Medal and the Belinda Clark women's award, will be held on January 30.
